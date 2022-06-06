Rakuten Rewards Canada Launches "Make Your Move" Program, Helping Canadians Earn Cash Back on Homebuying

This industry-first initiative is aimed at helping Canadians during their most important purchase

TORONTO, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Rakuten Rewards Canada, the leading shopping platform that offers Cash Back and rewards, today announced a first-of-its-kind initiative enabling Canadians to earn Cash Back during real estate transactions. Through this initial phase of the Make Your Move program, Canadians who purchase a home through Rakuten's eligible partners can earn up to $25 Cash Back for each $10,000 of completed real estate transaction value. In addition, Canadian Rakuten users can get money back into their pockets when furnishing their homes by getting Cash Back on appliances and furniture through Rakuten partners.

"We're always looking for new ways to help our members earn in ways that can have a meaningful impact on their budgets," says Jennifer LaForge, General Manager of Rakuten Rewards Canada. "With current economic conditions, we wanted to find a way to get Cash Back into the pockets of our members from the beginning to the end of the move and in the years after."

In addition to earning Cash Back on a home purchase through partners like All Purpose Realty, the Make Your Move Program gives members multiple avenues to earn Cash Back throughout the home buying and renovating process. Members can be rewarded with Cash Back from as early in the process as checking their credit score with Borrowell, to purchasing high ticket items like appliances and electronics from retailers like Ashley Furniture and Best Buy. Members can continue getting Cash Back when renovating through partners like The Home Depot.

"This is just the beginning for the Make Your Move program," says Rick Ylagan, Director of Business Development at Rakuten Rewards Canada. "In the coming months, we plan to expand the program to include mortgages brokers, insurance partners, moving services and more to help Canadians earn Cash Back on their entire home buying and home renovation journeys."

Make Your Move's inaugural real estate partner is All-Purpose Realty, a licensed real estate brokerage offering a realtor referral service throughout North America with an established network of real estate agents from brand name firms. Rakuten members will have access to All Purpose Realty's national MLS listings and services, and the opportunity to earn Cash Back on real estate purchases. Rakuten also plans to add mortgage partners later this year, allowing members to receive Cash Back on their mortgage approvals as well.

"This is a program that I am truly passionate about," says Ross Cannata, President at All-Purpose Realty "Rakuten was the ideal partner to help us bring this concept to life."

For more information, please visit https://www.rakuten.ca/stores/make-your-move

About Rakuten.ca

Rakuten.ca is a leading e-commerce company that provides free membership for deals, rewards and Cash Back to its over six million Canadian members – and counting. Since launching in 2012, Rakuten.ca has helped Canadians earn over $70 million in Cash Back at over 750 of their favourite top-name retailers. Rakuten.ca headquarters are located in North York, Ontario, and is proudly built by Canadians, for Canadians. For more information, visit Rakuten.ca.

About All-Purpose Realty

All-Purpose Realty is an industry leader in the loyalty market in Canada in the real estate category, covering all communities with agents from all well-known brands. Their customer care centre is the first point of contact for Rakuten members buying and selling a home and stay with the member through their entire home buying and selling journey.

