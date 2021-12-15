Rakuten Rewards Canada Announces Partnership with Scene+ to Give Canadians More Cash Back

Scene+ members can earn up to 20% more Cash Back with Scene+ Rakuten

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Rakuten Rewards Canada, the leading Cash Back and shopping rewards company in Canada, today announced a partnership with Scene as part of its expanded Scene+ program. Over 6.5 million Canadians are already earning Cash Back through Rakuten for every eligible purchase at hundreds of retailers. Now, when you sign up for Rakuten.ca and link your Scene+ account, members will have the opportunity to get increased Cash Back and exclusive offers.

"We're thrilled to partner with Scene+ to give members access to popular retailers like Sephora, The Bay, Indigo and more," said Jennifer LaForge, General Manager of Rakuten Rewards Canada. "Member experience is at the forefront of everything we do, and this first-ever partnership with Scene+, expands what we offer to be the most rewarding shopping experience in Canada."

SCENE and Scotia Rewards have partnered up and expanded to create Scene+, giving Canadians an enhanced loyalty program with more ways than ever to earn and redeem points for entertainment, shopping, dining, cash-back rewards, and more. By partnering with Rakuten.ca, Scene+ members can earn up to 20% more Cash Back on their everyday purchases from fashion & beauty, to home goods – and everything in between.

"Partnering with Rakuten is a natural fit. Our mutual goal to bring ease to the customer experience led us to a seamless partnership," says Matthew Seagrim, Managing Director at Scene+. "There's a real trend in the loyalty space toward everyday interactions. Members want to earn points in ways that are convenient for them, and this partnership helps our members do that."

About Rakuten.ca

Rakuten.ca is a leading e-commerce company that provides free membership for deals, rewards and Cash Back to its over six million Canadian members – and counting. Since launching in 2012, Rakuten.ca has helped Canadians earn over $70 million in Cash Back at over 750 of their favourite top-name retailers. Rakuten.ca headquarters are located in North York, Ontario, and is proudly built by Canadians, for Canadians. For more information, visit Rakuten.ca.

About Scene+

Scene+™, a joint venture between Scotiabank® and Cineplex®, brings together two of Canada's favourite loyalty programs, SCENE® and Scotia Rewards®, to create an enhanced program that gives members something new to look forward to. Scene+ is one of Canada's largest loyalty programs that offers members rewards their way – allowing them to earn and redeem Scene+ points for entertainment, groceries, travel, shopping, dining, and banking. Members can also accelerate their earning power with seven Scotiabank credit and debit cards. Scene+ is the national loyalty partner of NBA® Canada.

For more information about the SCENE+ program please visit www.scene.ca

SOURCE Rakuten.ca

For further information: Lynn Scherloski, [email protected]