Rakuten.ca partners with HGTV Canada's Home To Win: For The Holidays

The newly rebranded Cash Back company continues to leverage its global cachet

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Rakuten.ca has announced they are a prize provider of HGTV Canada's Home to Win: For the Holidays, a Canadian-original series where viewers compete to win a fully renovated home. With access to the world's largest selection of products across the broadest range of categories—including home, garden and groceries—Rakuten.ca will provide prizes for the runner ups.

Following its recent rebrand from Ebates.ca to Rakuten.ca in August 2019, this sponsorship is one of many new marketing initiatives planned to familiarize Canadian consumers with the new brand, according to Jennifer La Forge, General Manager of Rakuten.ca. "To help Canadians become more aware of Rakuten.ca, we are partnering with media that have a national presence for our first holiday season since the rebrand," says LaForge. "Working with HGTV Canada's Home To Win: For The Holidays gives us the opportunity to appeal to more Canadians nationwide while highlighting our home décor offerings, on Canada's fan-favourite home design series."

The partnership highlights to viewers the benefits of starting their shopping experience on Rakuten.ca, where they can earn Cash Back on just about everything they want from more than 750 stores, including home and garden items from Rakuten.ca's many Canadian retail partners such as Bouclair, Canadian Tire and Indigo.

On one of the episodes of the program, Rakuten.ca is featured alongside designer Sarah Keenleyside from HGTV Canada's Home To Win: For The Holidays. Together with Keenleyside, Rakuten.ca created three brand spots that will exclusively air on Corus channels focused on decorating a nursery, finding quirky room décor and shopping for the holidays.

Rakuten.ca will also sponsor four movies during Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas on Corus' W Network. The segments will feature trending gifts in the electronics, clothing, grocery and beauty categories.

"Knowing how busy the holiday season is for Canadians, we want to ensure they know which items will be topping their loved ones' lists, " says La Forge. "By shopping through Rakuten.ca, consumers are able to earn Cash Back on everything they buy this holiday season from gifts to groceries for all their holiday dinners."

In addition, Rakuten.ca also has outdoor advertising initiatives in Vancouver, Toronto and Montréal, with over 800 digital billboards, digital superboards and posters that will be installed on subways, bus stops and transit shelters. Those outdoor advertising will be up for five weeks in Toronto and six weeks in Vancouver and Montréal during November and December to strengthen its brand presence and marketing goals.

The segment on HGTV Canada's Home To Win: For The Holidays featuring Rakuten.ca is set to air on Sunday, December 1, 2019 and December 15. To learn more about the segment, visit rakuten.ca/community/hgtv.

About Rakuten.ca. Rakuten.ca is a leading e-commerce company that provides free membership for deals, rewards and Cash Back to its over 5 million Canadian members – and counting. Since launching in 2012, Rakuten.ca has helped Canadians earn over $70 million in Cash Back at over 750 of their favourite top-name retailers. Rakuten.ca headquarters are located in North York, Ontario, and is proudly built by Canadians, for Canadians. For more information, visit Rakuten.ca.

