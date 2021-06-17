Rakovina Therapeutics to Present at at The Emerging Growth Conference on June 23, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSXV: RKV) ("the Company"), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new cancer therapies based on novel DNA-damage response technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company has been invited to present at The Emerging Growth Conference on June 23, 2021.

This live, interactive online event will give shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with members of Rakovina Therapeutics' senior management in real time.

Rakovina Therapeutics' presentation is scheduled for 2:30 pm Eastern time. Rakovina Therapeutics executive chairman, Mr. Jeffrey Bacha will provide an overview of the company after which he and members of the company's senior management will be available for questions and discussion with the investment community.

Interested participants are encouraged to register for the conference in advance at:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1473091&tp_key=f82736754c&sti=rkv

An archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Rakovina Therapeutics website after the live event.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc., founded in 2020, is focused on the development of new cancer treatments based on novel DNA-damage response technologies. The Company has established a pipeline of DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials and obtaining marketing approval for new cancer therapeutics from Health Canada, the United States Food and Drug Administration and similar international regulatory agencies. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

For further information: Rakovina Therapeutics Inc., David Hyman, Chief Financial Officer, Email: [email protected]; Investor Relations Contact, [email protected]; Media Contact, [email protected]