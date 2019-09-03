Raj Viswanathan to Speak at Barclays 17th Annual Global Financial Services Conference

News Releases

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Raj Viswanathan, Scotiabank's Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Barclays 17th Annual Global Financial Services Conference in New York on September 10, 2019. Mr. Viswanathan's 40-minute fireside chat will start at approximately 2:45 p.m. EDT.

An audio broadcast will be available on Scotiabank's Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is Canada's international bank and a leading financial services provider in the Americas. We are dedicated to helping our more than 25 million customers become better off through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of more than 100,000 employees and assets of over $1 trillion (as at July 31, 2019), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: For Investor Relations enquiries only: Philip Smith, Investor Relations, 416-863-2866, philip.smith@scotiabank.com; For media enquiries only: Annie Cuerrier, Global Communications, 416-775-0828, annie.cuerrier@scotiabank.com

Related Links

www.scotiabank.ca

