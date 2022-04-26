RAISING A GLASS TO THOSE WHO RAISED US: HONOURING ALL PARENT FIGURES THIS MOTHER'S AND FATHER'S DAY WITH A TULLAMORE D.E.W. O'EVERYONE GIFT THAT GIVES BACK

Tullamore D.E.W., one of the world's most recognized Irish whiskies, is offering the gift of benevolence with this years' Mother's and Father's Day gifting celebrations by inviting Canadians to purchase a personalized "O'Everyone" T-shirt and Bottle Label bundle, where 100% of the proceeds are donated to fund the powerful diversity and inclusion-focused programs led by the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion (CCDI) across Canada.

"Mother's Day and Father's Day celebrations usually cater to the conventional notion of family, which often focuses on traditional mother and father family units," comments Daniel "Gravy" Thomas, Global Advocacy and Ambassador Community Manager, William Grant & Sons & O'Everyone Community Champion.

"In time, the world has shifted, and Tullamore D.E.W.'s O'Everyone Campaign strives to make these celebrations more inclusive with a gift that can honour any parental figure, whether it be a grandparent, a single parent, an LGBTQ2+ parent, a friend, or a mentor," adds Thomas. "We're aiming to be more inclusive, while raising money for the much needed diversity and inclusion focused work of the CCDI."

Founded in 2012, the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion (CCDI) is a registered national charity organization. Their mission is to help create inclusive spaces that are free of prejudice and discrimination and to build awareness, dialogue and action that educates and recognizes diversity as an asset, not an obstacle.

In it's second year, Tullamore D.E.W.'s O'Everyone is a spirited benevolence campaign that donates 100% of dollars raised to the powerful education-led diversity initiatives of the CCDI. Canadians of legal drinking age participate by purchasing a Tullamore D.E.W. personalized "O'Everyone" t-shirt and bottle label bundle at www.OEveryone.ca for $20 CAD. Sales are tracked via the live-ticker on the website and 100% of proceeds from merchandise sales go directly to the CCDI to support DE&I initiatives across Canada.

"All family figures are included in our Tullamore D.E.W.'s O'Everyone Campaign this Mother's Day and Father's Day," comments Nicky Thomas, Brand Manager, Tullamore D.E.W. "We look forward to celebrating with all Canadian families of legal drinking age from coast to coast this May and June."

Tullamore D.E.W.'s O'Everyone Campaign runs from January 1st to December 31st, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.. On top of their initial donation to the campaign of $20,000 CAD, Tullamore D.E.W. has committed to continue covering all costs associated with production and shipping, ensuring that 100% of all dollars raised continue to directly support the CCDI. Additional information about O'Everyone can be found by visiting www.OEveryone.ca.

For additional information about the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion (CCDI), please visit www.ccdi.ca

For press images and information about O'Everyone and Tullamore D.E.W. in Canada, please visit https://tullamoredew.alchemystsinc.com.

For additional information about Tullamore D.E.W. globally, please visit www.tullamoredew.com

ABOUT TULLAMORE D.E.W. IRISH WHISKEY

Tullamore D.E.W. is the second largest Irish whiskey in the world. With an intriguing smooth yet complex character, Tullamore D.E.W. is triple distilled, but is also a unique blend of all three types of Irish whiskeys; the pot still, malt and grain whiskeys. As a result, Tullamore D.E.W. is three times smoother with an added gentle complexity. Tullamore D.E.W. was the first and remains one of the few international Irish whiskeys to pioneer this blend of three. Created in 1829, the brand's strong heritage started in Tullamore, a town in the heart of Ireland, and was fostered by the vision of an early founder Daniel E. Williams, whose initials live on the bottle to this day.

www.tullamoredew.com Distributed by PMA Canada. www.pmacanada.com

ABOUT WILLIAM GRANT & SONS

William Grant & Sons, Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the luxury spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distills some of the world's leading brands of Scotch whisky, including the world's most awarded single malt Glenfiddich®, The Balvenie® range of handcrafted single malts, small-batch, handcrafted Hendrick's® Gin and the world's third largest blended Scotch, Grant's®, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Sailor Jerry®, Tullamore D.E.W.® Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder® and Drambuie®, Reyka® Vodka and Milagro® Tequila. Represented in Canada by PMA Canada Agency. www.pmacanada.com

ABOUT CCDI

The Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion (CCDI) is a made-in-Canada solution designed to help employers, diversity and inclusion/human rights/equity, and human resources practitioners effectively address the full picture of inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility within the workplace. Founded and run by experienced diversity and inclusion practitioners, CCDI's focus is on practical sustainable solutions that help employers move toward true inclusion. Effectively managing diversity and inclusion, and human rights and equity is a strategic imperative for all Canadian organizations that wish to remain relevant and competitive. Their mission is to help those they work with be inclusive, free of prejudice and discrimination, and to generate awareness, dialogue and action helping people to recognize diversity as an asset and not an obstacle.

SOURCE Tullamore D.E.W.