The 11th annual #NegroniWeek takes place between 18th – 24th September 2023, celebrating the bonds between Campari, the iconic Negroni and the world of mixology, with fundraising proceeds going to charitable partner Slow Food

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ -Campari, Italy's iconic red apéritif, and Imbibe Magazine come together for Negroni Week once again to support Slow Food's mission to foster a more equitable and sustainable world of food and beverage through a series of local events at bars, restaurants and retailers around the world. With the unbreakable bond between bartenders and the world of mixology, the global charity initiative puts the power of fundraising in the hands of the industry, growing over the past decade to attract thousands of partners in over 80 markets, and raising over $4 million for global causes.

Since the cocktail's creation in 1919, Campari has been the red heart of the Negroni, a cocktail which showcases the unique flavour profile of Campari and is now one of the most-loved cocktails globally. The Negroni's rise in popularity wouldn't have been possible without the limitless skill of bartenders sharing their talent with the world; these connections will be at the core of Negroni Week 2023 activations, strengthening the mutual appreciation between Campari, global bartenders and Negroni enthusiasts worldwide.

Slow Food, the official giving partner for the second year, is a global movement of local communities and activists, across more than 160 countries. Just like Campari and the Negroni, Slow Food has Italian roots, creating the perfect pairing.

The Slow Food Negroni Week Fund will continue to directly support the hospitality community in 2023 and beyond, helping to preserve cultural and biological diversity, promote food and beverage education with knowledge exchange, foster equity and justice. With the increased challenges facing the hospitality and food & beverage industries in recent years, this work is more important than ever.

WHAT NEGRONI WEEK 2023 HAS TO OFFER

There's no Negroni without Campari, just like there's no industry without bartenders. To celebrate this bond, the Slow Food Negroni Week Fund gives direct support to those in hospitality. Throughout the week there will be the opportunity to celebrate cocktail culture and show appreciation for the art of mixology, recognising the dedication and skill of bartenders to create one of the world's most iconic and loved cocktails.

Additionally, Campari will bring together pairs of top-tier bartenders to celebrate the bond between the trade community and the Negroni cocktail, mixology and the classic Negroni and will release The Timeless Bond Series, just before the launch of Negroni Week. The series will feature some of the best bartenders from around the world, including Agostino Perrone and Giorgio Bargiani from UK, Christian Suzuki and Kate Gerwin from US, Seba Garcia e Flavia Arroyo from Argentina, and Lorenzo Antinori and Philip Bischoff from respectively Hong Kong and Thailand.

Michele Porta, Global Channel and Customer Marketing Director, commented: "We're thrilled to continue supporting Imbibe's global charity initiative, Negroni Week, for the 11th year and a cause that is close to the industry, Slow Food. Since 2012, the initiative has raised more than $4 million for charitable causes. This year we continue supporting our global partners to raise funds, by toasting to the timeless bond between Campari and the Negroni, while bringing together the passion of bartenders who are at the forefront of cocktail culture. Together with Imbibe, we invite everyone to join us in raising a glass to another successful Negroni Week!"

Karen Foley, Publisher of Imbibe, said: "Every year of Negroni Week gets better and better, and we are thrilled to continue partnering with Campari in support of Slow Food's mission to cultivate a more equitable and sustainable world of food and beverage. We can't wait to once again celebrate our favourite week of the year with bars, restaurants and Negroni enthusiasts around the world."

For more information about what's happening during Negroni Week 2023 visit http://www.negroniweek.com and follow #NegroniWeek #Negroni #NegroniWeek23 @Campariofficial and @imbibe.

NOTES TO EDITORS

For media enquiries, please use: International Press Contacts

ABOUT CAMPARI

Campari, the iconic, unforgettable Italian red spirit sitting at the heart of some of the world's most famous cocktails. Campari was founded in Milan in 1860 by Gaspare Campari, and pioneered by his son, Davide, who created something so distinctive and revolutionary that its secret recipe has not been altered since. Vibrant red in colour, Campari's unique and multi-layered taste is the result of the infusion of herbs, aromatic plants and fruit in alcohol and water. As well as being unique and distinctive, Campari is extremely versatile, offering boundless and unexpected possibilities. As a source of this passionate inspiration since its creation seen through its founders' creative genius, artists in different fields and the world's best bartenders, Campari stimulates your instincts to unlock your passions, inspiring limitless creations.

ABOUT THE NEGRONI

It was around the year 1919 in Florence when Count Camillo Negroni contemplated ordering an Americano cocktail but decided it was time for a change. He requested it with a touch of gin instead of soda, inspired by his last trip to London and its prevalent gin scene. The bartender was pleased to honour Count Camillo Negroni's request and added an orange garnish rather than the lemon wedge of the Americano to signify the new drink he had created. In Florence, the Count's 'usual' became known as Count Negroni's Americano, or the "Americano with a touch of gin", but whatever it was referred to as back then, the Negroni was born. The Negroni is now one of the most famous contemporary classic cocktails. Anywhere you go in the world, you will find a mixologist who can make you the iconic Negroni. The original recipe, the perfectly balanced combination of equal parts of Campari, Red Vermouth and London Dry gin, is almost a century old and continues to be enjoyed today. The International Bartenders Association (IBA) lists Campari as an official ingredient of the Negroni, and thus, there is no Negroni without Campari! For more information visit www.campari.com.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey e Grand Marnier. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. The Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses. Headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, Campari Group owns 23 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 25 countries. The Group employs approximately 4,300 people. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en.

ABOUT IMBIBE

Imbibe is the ultimate guide to liquid culture. In every issue of the James Beard award-winning magazine and on imbibemagazine.com, you'll find the world's top drink destinations, recipes and in-depth stories—everything you need to know about the people, places and flavors of drinks. Imbibe also publishes cocktail books and produces drink-related events, including Negroni Week. For more information, visit imbibemagazine.com and follow @imbibe and #imbibe.

SOURCE Campari Group Canada