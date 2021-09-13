Raise a Negroni in Your Bars: Campari & Imbibe Toast to Charity for the 9th Year Running With Negroni Week 2021

With Negroni Week, Campari and Imbibe put the power of fundraising in the hands of bars, restaurants, and retailers. This year, you're invited to celebrate the return of the hospitality venues we've missed so much, while also giving back to important charitable causes and raising a Negroni with friends.

Campari stands for Red Passion, the urge inside us that is impossible to ignore. As the very embodiment of this ethos, Campari believes that bartenders are masters of creativity and artistry, exuding Red Passion in their every creation. Leading the charge to create momentum around the upcoming activities, Campari is collaborating with 7 of the world's best bartenders to create unique Negroni Cocktail Twists, one for each day that will bring to life their Red Passion in a drink, inspiring bartenders to create their own.

These passionate creators, Erik Lorincz (UK), Fabio La Pietra (Brazil), Giacomo Giannotti (Spain), Luke Whearty (Australia), Bannie Kang (Taiwan), Tiffanie Barriere (U.S) and Tommaso Cecca (Italy) will all be devising new and innovative creations able to be replicated and experienced across the globe.

Served throughout the week, these unique Negroni twists, echoing their Red Passions in a unique cocktail, will be on bar menus as well as being served up at number of unique events, including guest bartender sessions where some of the world's best bartenders will meet and collaborate, sharing their Red Passion inspiration and creations to delight consumers.

As part of Negroni Week, Campari has partnered with select bars and restaurants across Canada to offer a complimentary food item or gift cards to hospitality industry employees with the purchase of a Negroni. Here's the list of when and where you can take advantage of this deal.

Marco Cavagnera, Global Channel and Customer Marketing Senior Director, comments; "We're thrilled to be back full swing for Negroni Week this year, giving bartenders a chance to showcase their Red Passion in one of the world's most iconic cocktails, providing Campari and Negroni lovers around the world with unique experiences, all for a worthy cause. Together with Imbibe, we invite everyone to join us in celebrating, toasting to charity with a Negroni in hand."

CAMPARI, THE RED HEART OF EVERY NEGRONI

In the official Negroni recipe listed in the IBA (International Bartender Association) Official Drink List, Campari is the first brand ever to be called out as an ingredient, truly making it the red heart of every Negroni. The iconic cocktail is listed for the 7th year in a row as the #2 Best-selling Classic Cocktail worldwide* according to Drinks International.

Recipe ingredients:

1 oz Campari

1 oz Sweet Red Vermouth (Campari recommends Cinzano Vermouth)

1 oz Gin

Recipe instructions:

Pour all ingredients directly into a low tumbler filled with ice

Stir gently

Garnish with an orange slice

Karen Foley, Publisher of Imbibe, said: "We're so excited to be celebrating the 9th year of Negroni Week with our trusted partners at Campari. From bartenders to enthusiasts, we're thrilled to see everyone join forces once again to raise money for important causes in the places they love the most—bars and restaurants."

For more information about what's happening during Negroni Week 2021 visit http://www.negroniweek.com and follow #NegroniWeek #Negroni #Campari #Imbibe @Campariofficial

ABOUT CAMPARI

Campari is a contemporary and charismatic classic. The secret recipe, which has remained unchanged, originated in Novara in 1860 and is the base for some of the most famous cocktails around the world, Campari is an alcoholic spirit obtained from the infusion of bitter herbs, aromatic plants and fruit in alcohol and water. With its vibrant red colour, intense aroma and inspiring flavour, Campari has always been a symbol of intrigue and pleasure, which unfurls itself into a captivating drinking experience. These are the values that have made the Campari brand famous throughout the world as an icon of passionate Italian style and excellence.

ABOUT THE NEGRONI

It was around the year 1919 in Florence when Count Camillo Negroni contemplated ordering an Americano cocktail but decided it was time for a change. He requested it with a touch of gin instead of soda, inspired by his last trip to London and its prevalent gin scene. The bartender was pleased to honour Count Camillo Negroni's request and added an orange garnish rather than the lemon wedge of the Americano to signify the new drink he had created. In Florence, the Count's 'usual' became known as Count Negroni's Americano, or the "Americano with a touch of gin", but whatever it was referred to as back then, the Negroni was born. The Negroni is now one of the most famous contemporary classic cocktails. Anywhere you go in the world, you will find a mixologist who can make you the iconic Negroni. The original recipe, the perfectly balanced combination of equal parts of Campari, Red Vermouth and London Dry gin, is almost a century old and continues to be enjoyed today. The International Bartenders Association (IBA) lists Campari as an official ingredient of the Negroni, and thus, there is no Negroni without Campari! For more information visit www.campari.com .

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group owns 22 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 21 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en Please enjoy our brands responsibly

ABOUT IMBIBE

Imbibe is the ultimate guide to liquid culture. In every issue of the James Beard award-winning magazine and on imbibemagazine.com, you'll find the world's top drink destinations, recipes and in-depth stories—everything you need to know about the people, places and flavors of drinks. Imbibe also publishes cocktail books and produces drink-related events, including Negroni Week. For more information, visit imbibemagazine.com and follow @imbibe and #imbibe.

