Rain Expands Support to Solana, Tron, and Stellar, Enabling More Partners to Launch Stablecoin-powered Card Programs

New integrations expand Rain's multi-chain support, enabling partners to easily launch stablecoin-powered card programs across even more blockchains simultaneously

NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Rain , the global card issuing platform powered by stablecoins, today announced native support for Solana, Tron, and Stellar, expanding its mission to build modern financial infrastructure that is more accessible, programmable, and global. With these integrations, Rain enables partners built on top of Solana's high-throughput infrastructure, Tron's stablecoin-rich ecosystem, and Stellar's remittance-oriented network to quickly launch compliant card programs and bring stablecoin utility to real-world payments, including consumer and B2B spending, cross-border disbursements, and platform payouts.

Rain is the only Visa Principal Member that allows partners to deploy and manage programs across multiple blockchains simultaneously. This capability is available out of the box, supporting both custodial and non-custodial wallets. It dramatically simplifies how exchanges, fintechs, neobanks, and platforms issue cards that work globally—instantly enabling stablecoins to be used at over 150 million merchants that accept Visa.

"Quickly developing solutions that meet our partners' needs is all part of Rain's commitment to building financial infrastructure that is more global, open, and efficient," said Charles Yoo-Naut, CTO and Co-founder of Rain. "By offering native support for Solana, Tron, and Stellar, we're introducing our solution to even more ecosystems, allowing partners to build scalable, stablecoin-powered card programs that make payments better for everyone."

One example is KAST , a neobank app built on Solana that works with Rain to offer branded cards that let users spend stablecoins natively from their wallets. With its fast, low-cost architecture, Solana allows KAST to build seamless, real-time payment experiences for its growing user base across global markets.

Another example is Offramp , a fintech platform built on Tron and partnering with Rain on its card program. Offramp is on a mission to provide greater financial freedom for people around the world, with a strong presence in Latin America. Through a Rain-issued Visa card, users are empowered to use digital dollars anywhere Visa is accepted—making onchain assets usable in the real world.

These new integrations come in response to rising demand from platforms seeking to enable seamless stablecoin-linked spending and expand card access across ecosystems. Rain already supports Arbitrum, Optimism, and Polygon, and this expansion reinforces Rain's leadership in offering multi-chain, stablecoin-native card infrastructure.

Rain recently raised a $24.5 million Series A round in March. Today's announcement marks another step in Rain's rapid growth and commitment to deploying capital to support new partners, scale its global footprint, and meet the accelerating demand for programmable payments worldwide.

About Rain: Rain is a global card issuing and payments platform powered by stablecoins. As a Visa Principal Member, Rain enables partners to launch branded card programs quickly and compliantly—without relying on third-party banks or fragmented infrastructure. Rain's developer-friendly API offers a fully customizable, full-stack issuance solution that supports both custodial and non-custodial wallets and operates natively across multiple blockchain networks. Rain-issued cards are accepted at over 150 million merchants worldwide, making digital assets instantly usable anywhere Visa is accepted. Trusted by industry leaders, Rain is rebuilding essential financial infrastructure to allow money to flow more efficiently across the globe. Learn more at https://www.rain.xyz/

