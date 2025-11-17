Ragnarok Online Landverse America - Pre-Registration Now Live for Latin America and North America

BANGKOK, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Maxion Tech Co., ltd. is thrilled to announce that Pre-Registration for Ragnarok Online Landverse America that is under official license from GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) is now open!

Launching on December 11, 2025, this title brings the legendary Ragnarok Online universe into the Web3 era, combining nostalgic MMORPG gameplay with blockchain-based item ownership and a player-driven economy.

Starting from November 13, 2025, players can join the Pre-Registration and Pre-Sale event, where they will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase in-game packages and items in advance, allowing early supporters to prepare for their adventure before the official launch.

Following the success of the global version, Ragnarok Online Landverse America re-imagines the classic Ragnarok adventure with enhanced visuals, a player-driven economy, and modernized gameplay designed to meet the expectations of today's MMORPG fans.

"Ragnarok Online Landverse America represents our commitment to revitalizing one of the most beloved online RPGs with new technology and fresh creative direction," said Net, Product Owner at Maxion.

"We are working closely with Gravity to deliver a version that resonates with the nostalgic charm of Ragnarok while evolving the experience for the modern era."

What to Expect in Ragnarok Online Landverse America

Players can explore an expansive fantasy world combining classic Ragnarok charm with next-generation gameplay systems. Key features include:

Nostalgic Ragnarok Online (RO) PC games induced with crypto , NFTs and Web3 features.

, NFTs and Web3 features. A fair, secure Play-to-Earn ecosystem driven by real player ownership.

Revolutionizing the virtual gaming world by collaborating the most beloved MMORPG with the innovative technology in the blockchain infrastructure.

Exclusive Rewards During Pre-Registration

To celebrate the upcoming launch, early registrants can receive exclusive rewards, including:

Costume Rainbow Poring Hat

Token of Siegfried

Adamantine Blessing

[Event] Pet Scroll

And more!

Players can pre-register now at https://rola.maxion.gg/pre-register and unlock milestone rewards as the total number of participants increases.

Event Timeline

Pre-Registration Period: November 13 – December 10, 2025

Closed Beta Test: November 20 – November 26, 2025

November 20 – November 26, 2025 Official Launch: December 11, 2025

How to Join

Visit https://rola.maxion.gg/pre-register Click "Pre-Register" and create your account Follow the official community channels for updates, rewards, and event details

Stay Connected

Get the latest news, patch updates, and launch events through our official channels:

Website: https://rola.maxion.gg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ROLAmericas

X: https://x.com/ROLAmericas

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/ArndECVJrn

About Maxion Tech Co., ltd.

Founded in 2021, Maxion Tech Co., ltd. is a global game-tech company specializing in Web3 and blockchain-based gaming. The company partners with developers and publishers to integrate digital asset ownership and decentralized economies into games, bridging traditional gameplay with next-generation Web3 technology.

About Gravity Co., Ltd.

Founded in April 2000 and listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (GRVY), Gravity Co., Ltd. is a leading global game company based in Korea. Best known for its flagship MMORPG Ragnarok Online, Gravity continues to expand its global footprint with a portfolio of online and mobile games that capture the imagination of players worldwide.

SOURCE Maxion Tech Co., ltd.

Jung Woo Park ([email protected] / +821099435507)