Ragnarok Online Landverse America, Closed Beta Test Begins November 20th for Latin America and North America

BANGKOK, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Maxion Tech Co., Ltd. is excited to announce that the Closed Beta Test (CBT) for Ragnarok Online Landverse America--officially licensed from GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) will take place from November 20 to November 26, 2025.

This CBT offers players the first opportunity to experience how the legendary Ragnarok Online universe has been reimagined for the Web3 era, combining nostalgic MMORPG gameplay with blockchain-based item ownership and a truly player-driven economy. Participants will be able to preview core systems, test game balance, and explore enhanced Web3 features ahead of the official launch.

Alongside the CBT, Pre-Registration and Pre-Sale events are also open from November 13 to December 10, 2025, allowing players to secure exclusive items and rewards before the December 11 grand launch.

Experience the Game Early in the Closed Beta Test

During the CBT period (Nov 20–26 Starting on 9AM GMT+7), players can explore an expansive fantasy world filled with classic Ragnarok charm enhanced by next-generation systems, including:

Nostalgic Ragnarok Online PC gameplay infused with Web3 features, crypto, and NFTs

A fair and secure Play-to-Earn ecosystem featuring true digital ownership

A reimagined MMORPG structure built on blockchain infrastructure

The CBT will focus on early gameplay progression, class testing, player economy behavior, and server performance, giving participants a meaningful first look at the upcoming launch version.

Pre-Registration & Pre-Sale (Nov 13 – Dec 10, 2025)

While CBT takes the spotlight, players can also join the ongoing Pre-Registration event to unlock milestone rewards such as:

Rainbow Poring Hat

Token of Siegfried

Adamantine Blessing

[Event] Pet Scroll

…and more.

Through the Pre-Sale, early supporters may purchase exclusive in-game packages and prepare items in advance of launch.

Pre-register now at: https://rola.maxion.gg/pre-register

Event Timeline

Closed Beta Test: November 20 – November 26, 2025

Pre-Registration: November 13 – December 10, 2025

Pre-Sale: November 13 – December 10, 2025

Official Launch: December 11, 2025

How to Join the CBT

Everyone can join the CBT

Visit https://rola.maxion.gg/ Download the client (official sns will be post later if it's ready to download) Open client and play

Stay Connected

Website: https://rola.maxion.gg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ROLAmericas

X: https://x.com/ROLAmericas

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/ArndECVJrn

About Maxion Tech Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2021, Maxion Tech is a global game-tech company specializing in Web3 and blockchain-based interactive entertainment. Maxion collaborates with global partners to integrate digital ownership and decentralized economies into next-generation gamig experiences.

About Gravity Co., Ltd.

Established in April 2000 and listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (GRVY), Gravity is a leading global game company best known for its flagship MMORPG, Ragnarok Online, and continues to expand worldwide with diverse online and mobile titles.

SOURCE Maxion Tech Co., ltd.

Jung Woo Park ([email protected] / +821099435507)