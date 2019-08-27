Radon Environmental launches new radon awareness and testing campaign, "The Bark Side of Radon", with support from Sherry and Mike Holmes Jr.

The Bark Side team is reaching out to every homeowner that loves their pets. To bolster the campaign, they've brought on Bark Ambassadors like Simon Fraser University (SFU) professor Anne-Marie Nicol. The campaign started as a health risk communication project to raise public awareness of radon in Nicol's Faculty of Health Sciences class. Radon Environmental President, Alan Whitehead recognized the idea's potential to amplify radon awareness. "We love our pets like family – they are our family and best friends. Protect their health and wellness by preventing exposure to radon and the associated cancer risk. Pet owners who care are pet owners who test," says Alan.

Emily Li, one of the SFU students behind the idea, is now working with Radon Environmental. The momentum has been building with outreach to the animal wellness community, including veterinary colleges and offices, animal advocacy groups, and pet food supply stores. "This is a unique approach to communicating a public health hazard," explains Nicol. "By reaching out to pet owners known for their high level of commitment to their animal's health, we are motivating them to test for radon and protect everyone in the home."

Watch the videos:

Mike Holmes Jr. and his dog Caicos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y2w_WZkoYcE&feature=youtu.be

Sherry Holmes and her cat Loki

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bg4mLmG6-8s&feature=youtu.be

Visit the website:

barksideofradon.com

@barksideofradon @radoncorp #barkradon

