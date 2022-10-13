RADIODAYS NORTH AMERICA COMES TO TORONTO IN JUNE 2023!

CANADIAN MUSIC WEEK (CMW) AND RADIODAYS EUROPE (RDE) FORM PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE RADIODAYS NORTH AMERICA, A TRULY INTERNATIONAL RADIO AND AUDIO CONFERENCE!

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Considered one of the best industry conferences for radio and audio broadcasting in the world, Radiodays Europe will be bringing this event to North America in association with the highly popular Canadian Music Week conference held each year in Toronto. RADIODAYS NORTH AMERICA will take place June 8th and 9th in Toronto at the Harbour Castle Westin Hotel on the shores of Lake Ontario as part of the weeklong Canadian Music Week Festival.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring the Radiodays Europe brand and it's expert international content to North America," says Peter Niegel, General Manager for Radiodays Europe. "Toronto is the ideal location to bring everyone together to ensure that we as an industry move forward with strategies for the future."

Neill Dixon, Founder and President of Canadian Music Week stated: "I've long admired the people at Radiodays Europe and the outstanding job they do each year for the radio and audio industry. It's now time to come together for the betterment of all. This partnership will create a new standard for broadcast conferences around the world."

Troy Reeb, President of the Canadian Radio Council, speaking on behalf of Canada's commercial radio industry said: "We are very excited to participate and support Radiodays North America. Now is the time that our industry needs to work together to help evolve our businesses in order to meet the demand of an ever-changing audience environment." Susan Marjetti, General Manager of CBC News, Current Affairs and Local, said: "Canada's public broadcaster is so pleased to be part of this incredible world class event which recognizes and celebrates the unique and lasting role of radio and audio in people's lives. We look forward to getting together next June in Toronto."

Keynote speakers and expert panelists from North America and around the world will be in Toronto to discuss and strategize all aspects of over the air and digital broadcasting. From broadcast to podcast, everything is on the table: Executive leadership, workplace diversity, innovation, technology, talent, programming, marketing and how to grow your audio revenue will be on the agenda over the two-day event.

Radiodays North America will bring our industries back together to learn and inspire anyone working in the audio industry today and tomorrow. It all happens June 8th and 9th, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario.

Check out http://www.Radiodaysnorthamerica.com for further information.

