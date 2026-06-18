Radio-Canada Wins the 2025 Michener Award for Public Service Journalism

OTTAWA, ON, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - The Michener Awards Foundation is pleased to announce that Radio-Canada is the recipient of the 2025 Michener Award for Public Service Journalism for Dérives : le labyrinthe de Lyme, an investigative series led by journalist Olivier Bernard that challenged widely held assumptions about chronic Lyme disease and prompted significant public health action in Quebec.

Presented annually, the Michener Award honours outstanding Canadian public service journalism that serves the public interest through impact, integrity, and excellence in reporting.

Through meticulous research, extensive interviews, and a rigorous examination of scientific evidence, Dérives : le labyrinthe de Lyme investigated the growing influence of unproven chronic Lyme disease diagnoses and treatments. The reporting explored the devastating consequences experienced by individuals who had pursued costly and potentially harmful treatments.

The investigation found no clinical or scientific evidence supporting the existence of chronic Lyme disease as presented by certain advocacy groups and private clinics. It also revealed a network of for-profit clinics in Canada and the United States that promoted long-term antibiotic treatments despite concerns about their effectiveness and safety.

The impact of the reporting was significant. Quebec health authorities reviewed medical training programs and drug oversight committees in response to the findings. Some physicians faced disciplinary measures, and many patients reported improved well-being after discontinuing unnecessary treatments and gaining a clearer understanding of their medical conditions.

"Dérives : le labyrinthe de Lyme exemplifies the very best of public service journalism," said Margo Goodhand, President of the Michener Awards Foundation. "This investigation tackled a deeply complex and emotionally charged subject with care, courage, and journalistic rigor. By challenging misinformation and centering evidence, Radio-Canada's reporting informed the public, influenced policy discussions, and helped people make critical decisions about their health and well-being."

Katherine Sedgwick, Chief Judge of the 2025 Michener Award jury, praised the investigation for its depth and impact.

"Through persistent reporting and a commitment to evidence-based journalism, Radio-Canada illuminated a complicated issue that had profound consequences for patients, families, and healthcare systems," said Sedgwick. "The investigation demonstrated exceptional journalistic discipline and produced tangible public benefit--hallmarks of the Michener Award."

The winning team included Olivier Bernard and colleagues at Radio-Canada whose reporting, research, production, and editorial leadership contributed to the investigation.

The Michener Award was presented during a ceremony hosted by Her Excellency the Right Honourable Louise Arbour, Governor General of Canada, at Rideau Hall on June 18, 2026.

Our thanks to Cision for sponsoring this announcement.

About the Michener Awards

Founded in 1970 by the late Right Honourable Roland Michener, former Governor General of Canada, the Michener Awards recognize and celebrate excellence in public service journalism. The awards honour journalism that advances the public good through accountability, investigation, and impact, and are administered by the Michener Awards Foundation.

SOURCE Michener Awards Foundation

For media inquiries, contact: Jill Clark, Rideau Hall Foundation, [email protected], 613-619-0230