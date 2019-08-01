Radicle Medical Marijuana Inc. receives Health Canada approval for phase two of its facility expansion project

"With this timely approval of the facility expansion by Health Canada, we're on the track for the continued growth of our company," says Ziad Reda, CEO, Radicle Medical Marijuana Inc. "We're proud to be able to continue to supply both the medical and recreational markets with high-quality craft cannabis curated under our hydroponic system."

Currently operating at 25,000 sq. ft of production space, the Health Canada approval allows Radicle to increase its space to 40,000 sq. ft of indoor hydroponic cultivation.

"With this significant increase in production capacity, we will be able to better meet the needs of our industry partners as well as consumers," continues Reda. "Since our launch in 2018, we've gone from a small team to more than 60 and growing passionate employees who are committed to becoming Canada's leader in the craft cannabis industry."

As part of Phase 2, the company is expected to hire additional employees.

For more information on Radicle Medical Marijuana Inc., or to apply for a position, visit www.radiclecannabis.ca.

About Radicle Medical Marijuana

Founded in Hamilton, Ontario in 2014, Radicle Medical Marijuana is a licensed Cannabis Producer under the Cannabis Act. Under the Radicle banner is the company's cannabis brand Gage Cannabis Co. Radicle has a mission to become the leader in the craft cannabis segment with the highest standards in social responsibility and ethical business practices and is a proud platinum member of the Ontario Living Wage Program. The company's world-class cannabis team produces premium indoor small-batch cannabis that is hydroponically grown. Radicle received its grower's license in January 2018 and is one of 26 original licensed producers that have entered into supply agreements with the Ontario Cannabis Store. Visit www.radiclecannabis.ca for more information.

SOURCE Radicle Cannabis

For further information: Media contact and information: Travon Smith, Torchia Communications, 416-341-9929 Ext. 222, travon@torchiacom.com