Radar and Ingenio Invest in Lending Assist

Radar and Ingenio assume controlling interest in Lending Assist

EDMONTON, AB, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Radar Endeavour Group Inc., a private equity investment group based in Edmonton, Alberta and legal technology software company Ingenio Solutions LTD. of Calgary, has assumed controlling interest Lending Assist Save Assist Ltd. (Lending Assist).

The Board of Directors has appointed Teruel Carrasco as CEO; Co-founder Kim Krushell will remain as President, and Lending Assist Co-founder Jay Krushell will continue to serve on the board of directors. With the new leadership team and additional capital, Lending Assist will soon expand across Canada and the United States.

Lending Assist is a cloud-based SAAS solution designed for producing the security documents required for business loan transactions. Lending Assist clients enter basic file information into the system, complete all required due diligence searches and registrations through integrations with government registries, and draft all due diligence documents with critical information auto-populated into templates. The end product is an accurate document package ready for signing produced in a fraction of the time compared to traditional methods and patch-work software solutions.

Radar is no stranger to legal tech with its early investment in dealcloser. "Investing in Lending Assist along with Ingenio was a natural fit as we've known Jay and Kim and believed in their vision. We've also been watching the exciting growth in legal tech with our involvement with dealcloser and wanted to add another investment with Lending Assist," commented Darrel Ewaschuk, co-founder of Radar Endeavour Group.

About Radar Endeavour Group

Radar Endeavour Group is a private equity group that invests alongside founders to accelerate growth in the market. Our investment thesis is based on smart capital plus talented founders, and extraordinary support equals great outcomes for all stakeholders.

About Ingenio

Ingenio Solutions Ltd. develops innovation for legal practice. Through its cloud-based law firm solutions, Ingenio enables legal teams to deliver optimized and transparent client experiences, collaborate effectively and reduce the potential for errors. Our team of experienced legal and technical professionals are dedicated to developing, testing and delivering fit-for-purpose innovation for the legal practice.

SOURCE Radar Endeavour Group Inc

For further information: Radar Endeavour Group Inc., Darrel Ewaschuk, [email protected]