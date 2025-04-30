Rad Power Bikes Unveils the Next Generation of its RadRunner Family

Stronger, safer, and smarter than ever. With longer range, increased hauling power, and next-level safety upgrades, these bikes do more so riders can, too.

SEATTLE, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Rad Power Bikes ™ today unveiled three all-purpose cargo ebikes that represent the next generation for the fan-favorite RadRunner lineup : the all-new RadRunner, RadRunner Plus, and RadRunner Max. Since the first Rad ebike was built in a Northern California garage in 2005, Rad Power Bikes has been at the forefront of electric bike innovation. This refreshed RadRunner lineup builds on Rad's legacy of providing riders with ebikes that blend safety, versatility, and accessibility, with thoughtful enhancements for improved rides. In addition to the three new cargo ebikes, Rad is also launching the highly anticipated RadRunner Range Extender.

RadRunner lineup: the all-new RadRunner, RadRunner Plus, and RadRunner Max

Prioritizing accessibility and safety, each model is engineered to meet a range of lifestyles and transportation needs. The journey begins with the RadRunner, the original versatile utility ebike with a compact frame that now includes modern upgrades to better serve today's riders. The RadRunner Plus, initially launched in 2020 as a limited edition, proved so popular that it earned a permanent place in our lineup. It will now be available in a sleek matte black colorway with enhancements that make it the ultimate dual-rider ebike. And at the top of the range, the RadRunner 3 Plus has been reimagined as the RadRunner Max, featuring Rad's most advanced technology and premium components.

Each RadRunner comes with upgrades that elevate the riding experience. The full lineup includes:

Rad's Safe Shield ™ Batteries: These industry-leading batteries are more durable and powerful, and feature thermal-resistant technology for an extra layer of safety. Built with high-grade lithium-ion cells and certified to UL 2271, the Safe Shield batteries exceed industry standards by incorporating a unique heat-absorbing resin that protects against corrosion and overheating.

Increased Payload: Haul heavier loads with ease. Whether it's groceries, gear, or a passenger, the RadRunners are built to handle it all, making them the perfect cargo ebikes for everyday tasks like school drop-offs, shopping runs, or weekend adventures.

All-Terrain Tires: Standard-sized tires with a Rad-designed tread tackle any surface, whether it's pavement, gravel, or dirt trails.

IPX6 Weather Protection: Ingress Protection Rating 6 (IPX6) means the ebike can withstand high-pressure water, and you can ride confidently, rain or shine, with an ebike built and tested to handle the elements. But, don't forget to check your manual for post-wet weather riding maintenance to keep your ebike riding optimally.

Hydraulic Disc Brakes: Enjoy smoother, faster stops for a safer and more responsive ride.

Passcode Protection: Keep your ebike secure with features that deter theft and give you peace of mind.

Keep your ebike secure with features that deter theft and give you peace of mind. Service Reminders: Stay on top of tune-ups with personalized service reminders.

The RadRunner

This Class 2, single-speed ebike stays true to the core RadRunner design, preserving the simple, easy-to-use form factor that riders know and trust. This upgraded electric cargo ebike features a 750-watt motor (U.S.), an improved 320 lb. payload, 65Nm of torque, and a range of 55+ miles per charge.

The RadRunner Plus

This Class 2 passenger-ready ebike lets you load up the rear rack with up to 120 lb., whether that's a guest or cargo. The RadRunner Plus features a passenger seat, retractable footpegs, and a protective wheel skirt to safeguard against grit and grime. Riders can count on 70Nm of torque to tackle hills, a suspension fork for bumpy terrain, and Range Extender capability for longer rides.

The RadRunner Max

Rad maximized the features on this Class 1-3 ebike with a 28mph top speed and 60+ miles of range on a single charge. The RadRunner Max's torque sensor summons power instantly and intuitively, and it's fine-tuned with RideLogic tech to replicate the smooth, responsive feel of accelerating in a car, minus the emissions. For the tech-savvy, a digital key allows you to unlock and ride simply by walking up with your phone in your pocket. Plus, a new radar feature alerts you to approaching vehicles and other riders right on the display.

The RadRunner Max also works with Apple® Find My® offering a seamless, easy, and secure way for riders to locate the ebike in the unfortunate event it goes missing. Once the RadRunner Max is paired with the Find My app, the ebike can be located using Find My on iPhone®, iPad®, or Mac®, and in the Find Items app on Apple Watch®.

"I've been energized by the opportunity to build on Rad's strong foundation and connect even more people to the power of ebikes. The new RadRunner lineup is all about giving riders more versatility, more comfort, and more confidence," said Kathi Lentzsch, CEO of Rad Power Bikes. "Just like these new models offer options to match different riding needs, we're continuing to provide riders with flexible ways to find the right ebike for them, whether that's online, in one of our RadRetail stores, or through our growing network of retail partners across the country."

Rad Power Bikes offers test rides and in-store support at its RadRetail locations or retail partners, ensuring that customers can find the right ebike for their needs, whether commuting or adventuring. For more information on the RadRunner lineup, visit here .

Pricing and Availability:

Longtime Rad Riders will notice that the introductory MSRPs are nearly identical to those of the model's predecessors.

RadRunner : Available April 30 | US $1,499 | CA $1,999

Available | US | CA RadRunner Plus : Available April 30 | US $1,799 | CA $2,499

Available April 30 | US | CA RadRunner Max : Pre-order April 30 , ships early May | US $2,299

Pre-order , ships early May | US RadRunner Range Extender : Pre-order April 30 , ships early May | US $249 | CA $249 Compatible with RadRunner Plus, RadRunner Max, and RadRunner 3 Plus.

Pre-order , ships early May | US | CA

"Since joining Rad, one thing has been clear: our unwavering commitment to delivering value to riders through exceptional products, reliable service and support, and seamless buying experiences. With these new models, we're honoring that commitment. While pricing may change in the future as tariff policy remains uncertain, we're introducing the RadRunners at a level that reflects the innovation, accessibility, and quality riders expect from us," said Lentzsch.

Apple, Apple Watch, watchOS, iPad, iPadOS, Mac, and macOS are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. IOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Cisco in the U.S. and other countries and is used under license.

About Rad Power Bikes

Rad Power Bikes boasts a full lineup of affordable ebikes and accessories that are changing the way people and products ride for good. Founded in 2007, Rad's team of passionate ebike enthusiasts creates products and service solutions that are purpose-built for everything, whether for commuting, adventuring, delivery, or hauling kids. The ebikes and accessories are all designed in-house at its Seattle headquarters. The company serves riders across the U.S. and Canada, and has nine RadRetail locations, and more than 1,200 retail and service partners across North America. Recognized by TIME, Fast Company, and Inc. as one of the most innovative and influential companies, Rad Power Bikes is on a mission to build a world where transportation is energy-efficient, enjoyable, and accessible to all.

