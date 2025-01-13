Racoon rabies control in Québec - A confirmed case of raccoon rabies in the Estrie region: The Ministère invites the public to exercise extra caution

QUÉBEC, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs advises the public that a raccoon infected with the rabies virus was found dead in Saint-Armand, in the Estrie region, on December 17. Thanks to the vigilance of residents who reported it to the authorities and the quick intervention of wildlife specialists from the Ministère, the animal was retrieved on the same day for analysis. This is the first case of raccoon rabies in Québec since 2015.

The animal was found about 1.4 kilometres from where a case had been discovered in early December near the Québec border, in the municipality of Highgate, Vermont. It should be noted that over the past year, several cases of raccoon rabies have been identified in northern Vermont, in the United States. Tests conducted on the raccoon in January 2025 by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency laboratory confirmed that it indeed carried the raccoon variant.

The evolution of the situation is being closely monitored by the Gouvernement du Québec, which continues its close cooperation with American authorities to optimize control and surveillance efforts on both sides of the border. Vaccination interventions for raccoons, skunks, and foxes are planned for 2025. An analysis is underway to determine the best intervention strategy, which will be tailored to the situation.

Recommendations for reducing risks to humans and pets

Transmission of the disease to humans can be prevented in the following ways:

If you have been bitten or scratched by an animal or have come into contact with its saliva, clean the wound with soap and water for 10 to 15 minutes, even if it appears to be minor, then call Info-Santé 811 immediately for advice on appropriate medical care.

Never approach an unknown animal, even if it seems harmless and healthy, as it could bite you and transmit rabies to you. An animal can be a carrier of the disease and develop symptoms several days or weeks after being infected.

If you own a pet, consult a veterinarian:

to have your dogs or cats vaccinated against rabies and keep their vaccinations up to date;

determine if it is relevant to vaccinate your other animals that go outside (e.g. livestock);

determine the risk of rabies transmission if your pet has been in contact with a wild animal or is showing suspicious signs of rabies.

Important: Do not relocate nuisance animals or those that appear to be orphaned, as you could spread rabies to areas where it is not present. Currently, the risk of spreading rabies in this way is very high, as seemingly healthy animals could still be carriers of the disease.

Importance of reporting suspicious animals to help detect cases of rabies

Due to the presence of an outbreak of raccoon rabies in northern Vermont that has now spread to Quebec, the Ministère is asking the public in the municipality of Saint-Armand and the surrounding municipalities in the Haut-Richelieu and Brome-Missisquoi RCMs, particularly those in communities along the border, to actively participate in enhanced surveillance. Residents or visitors of any of the following 17 municipalities are asked to be extra cautious and vigilant: Bedford, Dunham, Frelighsburg, Notre-Dame-de-Stanbridge, Pike River, Saint-Armand, Sainte-Sabine, Saint-Ignace-de-Stanbridge, Stanbridge East, Stanbridge Station, Clarenceville, Henryville, Noyan, Saint-Alexandre, Sainte-Anne-de-Sabrevois, Saint-Sébastien, and Venise-en-Québec.

Early detection of rabies cases allows the Ministère to carry out more effective control interventions tailored to the epidemiological situation of rabies in wild animals. The public is therefore invited to immediately report dead raccoons, skunks and foxes or those that seem disoriented, injured, unusually aggressive or paralyzed by calling 1-877-346-6763 or by completing the online form.

Quick facts:

Rabies is a contagious, fatal disease that can infect all mammals, so it can be transmitted from an infected animal to a human. In addition to raccoon rabies, other variants of rabies are present in Québec, including among bats and foxes.

Caution is therefore required at all times and with all species of mammals. Behaviour to adopt to avoid the risk of disease transmission includes never touching a wild animal carcass with your bare hands. It is also essential not to attract wild animals near your residence. For example, store outdoor garbage cans out of reach and do not feed pets outside.

Since the detection of the first case of the disease in the province in 2006, Québec has had a plan to fight against racoon rabies. The interventions carried out under that plan are based on the recommendations of an expert committee in this field and have been endorsed by an interministerial committee composed of members from the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, the Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation and the Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs.

For many years, Quebec has been working with American states and neighbouring provinces to eliminate raccoon rabies in northeastern North America .

Associated links:

Source and information:

Media Relations

Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les

changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs

[email protected]

Tel.: 418‑521‑3991

SOURCE Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs