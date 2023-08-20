- Canadians Zed Roy from Longueuil, Quebec, Jessica Cullen from Waterloo, Ontario claim victories at the 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 Mont-Tremblant triathlon which was rescheduled this weekend following the devastating Canadian wildfires that forced its cancelation in June.

- Over 2,100 athletes converged in Quebec's Laurentian Mountains for the final edition of the IRONMAN Mont-Tremblant, part of the VinFast IRONMAN North America Series and the 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 Mont-Tremblant on August 20.

MONT-TREMBLANT, QC, Aug. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The picturesque international Resort of Tremblant and Quebec's stunning Laurentian mountains provided a spectacular backdrop for the return of the IRONMAN® Mont-Tremblant triathlon, part of the VinFast IRONMAN North America Series as well as the IRONMAN 70.3® Mont-Tremblant triathlon which was originally due to take place last June.

Some of triathlon's top female professionals were on hand to compete in IRONMAN Mont-Tremblant triathlon, part of the VinFast IRONMAN North America Series and for a share in the $USD 50,000 prize purse. It was Rachel Zilinskas from United States topping the podium with a time of 9:12:06 in the women only professional race. In the men's age-group race, with a time of 9:06:44, Elliot-Olivier Pellerin from Canada was the first male to cross the finish line of the IRONMAN Mont-Tremblant triathlon, part of the VinFast IRONMAN North America Series race. In the women's age-group race, Miranda Tomenson from Toronto, Canada was the first to cross the finish line of the IRONMAN Mont-Tremblant triathlon, part of the VinFast IRONMAN North America Series race.

IRONMAN Mont-Tremblant triathlon, part of the VinFast IRONMAN North America Series top five professional women's results:

SWIM BIKE RUN FINISH 1. Rachel Zilinskas USA 00:51:00 05:05:51 03:09:40 09:12:06 2. Meredith Kessler USA 00:52:51 05:02:19 03:20:06 09:20:52 3. Manon Genet FRA 00:54:48 05:08:11 03:13:59 09:23:59 4. Jess Smith USA 00:54:51 05:09:47 03:18:16 09:29:45 5. Sarah Crowley AUS 00:52:53 05:04:25 03:31:09 09:34:33

In addition, the 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 Mont-Tremblant triathlon saw Canadians Zed Roy of Longueuil, Quebec and Jessica Cullen from Waterloo, Ontario crossing the finish line first in the rescheduled event that coincided with the full-distance event.

Athletes kicked off their IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 journeys with swims in the Lac Tremblant before embarking on an exhilarating bike course that traversed the rolling countryside and into the Laurentian Mountains before returning to the resort. The run courses took athletes along Lac Tremblant, down the P'tit train du Nord and into the heart of the resort's pedestrian village for an unforgettable finish line experience.

The 2023 IRONMAN Mont-Tremblant offered 100 female age group qualifying slots to the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship taking place in Kailua-Kona, Hawai'i on October 14, 2023, and 15 male age group qualifying slots to the 2024 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawai`i on Oct. 26, 2024.

The 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 Mont-Tremblant also offered age group qualifying slots to the 2024 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship on Dec. 14 & 15, 2024 in Taupō, New Zealand.

Official results for the 2023 IRONMAN Mont-Tremblant triathlon, part of the VinFast IRONMAN North America Series, can be found at www.ironman.com/im-mont-tremblant-results, and for the 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 Mont-Tremblant triathlon visit, www.ironman.com/im703-mont-tremblant-results.

The IRONMAN 70.3 Mont-Tremblant triathlon will return on June 23, 2024.

For more information on the 2023 IRONMAN Mont-Tremblant triathlon, visit www.ironman.com/im-mont-tremblant. For more information on the 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 Mont-Tremblant triathlon visit www.ironman.com/im703-mont-tremblant. For more information on the IRONMAN brand and global event series, visit www.ironman.com . Media inquiries may be directed to [email protected].

About Événements sportifs Mont-Tremblant

Created in 2015, Événements sportifs Mont-Tremblant (ESMT) is a non-profit organization that hosts major sporting events on the Mont-Tremblant territory, including the IRONMAN series events. ESMT acts as an intermediary between promoters and local stakeholders, to ensure that athletes, their companions, and families are properly welcomed and looked after during their stay in the region. ESMT is comprised of Station Mont Tremblant, the Tremblant Resort Association and the City of Mont-Tremblant.

About The IRONMAN Group

The IRONMAN Group operates a global portfolio of events that includes the IRONMAN® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® 70.3® Triathlon Series, 5150™ Triathlon Series, the Rock 'n' Roll® Running Series, IRONKIDS®, World Triathlon Championship Series, premier running events including the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon™ and City2Surf®, UTMB® World Series trail-running events including the Canyons Endurance Runs™ by UTMB®, Tarawera Ultra by UTMB® and Ultra-Trail Australia™ by UTMB®, Epic Series™ mountain bike races including the Absa Cape Epic®, road cycling events including Haute Route®, and other multisport races. The IRONMAN Group is the largest operator of mass participation sports in the world and provides more than a million participants annually the benefits of endurance sports through the company's vast offerings. Catering to the full athlete experience, the company portfolio also includes FulGaz® virtual cycling, the most realistic indoor riding experience connected fitness application aimed at preparing athletes for real-world events. Since the inception of the iconic IRONMAN® brand and its first event in 1978, athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE® by crossing finish lines around the world. Beginning as a single race, The IRONMAN Group has grown to become a global sensation with hundreds of events across 55+ countries. The IRONMAN Group is owned by Advance, a private, family-owned business, and Orkila Capital, a growth equity firm focused on building great brands. For more information, visit www.ironman.com/about-ironman-group .

About Advance

Advance is a private, family-held business that owns and invests in companies across media, entertainment, technology, communications, education and other promising growth sectors. Our mission is to build the value of our companies over the long-term by fostering growth and innovation. Advance's portfolio includes Condé Nast, Advance Local, Stage Entertainment, The IRONMAN Group, American City Business Journals, Leaders Group, Turnitin, and Pop. Together these operating companies employ more than 17,000 people in 29 countries. Advance is also among the largest shareholders in Charter Communications, Warner Bros. Discovery and Reddit. For more information visit www.advance.com .

