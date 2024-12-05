R2 Capital Unveils Acquisition and Vision for Place 400 in Saint John

SAINT JOHN, NB, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - R2 Capital is excited to announce its acquisition of Place 400, a 160,000 sq. ft. office building located at 400 Main Street, Saint John, New Brunswick. Acquired at $17.50 per sq. ft.—well below replacement cost—this strategic investment highlights R2 Capital's strong confidence in the long-term potential of Saint John's office market.

With this acquisition, R2 Capital is offering significant savings with attractive leasing opportunities to local businesses, featuring rates well below market value. Early tenants will enjoy substantial cost savings while securing a first-mover advantage as the property undergoes planned enhancements to create a premier office environment.

With Place 400 acquired at an exceptional value, R2 Capital is passing those savings directly to tenants, allowing businesses to allocate resources strategically while enjoying high-quality office spaces in the heart of Saint John.

Property Features:

Place 400 offers an array of features designed to cater to modern businesses:

Move-In Ready Spaces : Fully furnished office options available for immediate occupancy.

: Fully furnished office options available for immediate occupancy. Prime Accessibility : Conveniently situated on major public transit routes, with a bus stop at the main entrance.

: Conveniently situated on major public transit routes, with a bus stop at the main entrance. Parking & Security : On-site indoor, covered, and outdoor parking options.

: On-site indoor, covered, and outdoor parking options. Flexible Space Options : Over 70,000 sq. ft. per floor with customizable layouts to suit businesses of all sizes.

: Over 70,000 sq. ft. per floor with customizable layouts to suit businesses of all sizes. Exclusive Amenities : Direct access to the Holiday Inn Express, ideal for visiting business travelers.

: Direct access to the Holiday Inn Express, ideal for visiting business travelers. Optimal Work Environments : Private offices, boardrooms, and open-concept layouts available.

: Private offices, boardrooms, and open-concept layouts available. Abundant Natural Light : Floor-to-ceiling windows flood spaces with daylight.

: Floor-to-ceiling windows flood spaces with daylight. Fully Equipped Units: Select spaces include full kitchens for added convenience.

A Vision for Growth and Affordability

R2 Capital's mission for Place 400 is to deliver exceptional value and functionality, meeting the needs of businesses as demand for office spaces rises with the return to in-person work. With leasing opportunities now open, businesses have a unique chance to establish themselves in a high-value, centrally located property.

Promotional Offers for Early Tenants

Early tenants can take advantage of promotional rates and other incentives, positioning their businesses for success in the heart of Saint John.

Expand smarter at Saint John's Place 400—a low-cost, high-value office space that works for your business.

Contact Information: For more details or to schedule a tour of Place 400, please contact: R2 Capital, Email: [email protected]