R. v. Thomas Chan

TORONTO, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Thomas is grateful to the Court for recognizing the defense of extreme intoxication and giving him the opportunity to defend himself again at a second trial. Thomas is so thankful for his circle of support, especially his mother, sister, grandparents, and friends who have stood by him on this almost seven-year-long legal journey. Thomas knows that this legal saga is not over for him. Of course, the pain and horror of that night will always be with him. Thomas wants nothing more than healing and harmony for himself, his family, and all those affected by that night. He hopes one day to have that.

As Thomas' counsel, we are looking forward to engaging with the Peterborough Crown Attorney's office who will assess the prospect of a retrial in light of the Court's decision.

SOURCE Henein Hutchison LLP

For further information: Danielle Robitaille & Matthew Gourlay, 416-368-5000