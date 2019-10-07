R.J. O'Brien Announces Appointment/Promotions in Global Sales Organization

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ -- Chicago-based R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, announced today a new appointment and promotions within its global sales organization.

Joining the organization as Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Commercial Agriculture and OTC Markets, is Renée Laird, a more than 20-year veteran of the grain industry and commodity markets. RJO has also promoted Keith Riddoch to the new post of Head of Retail Futures, North America, and Wilson Tan to the new role of Head of Asia Sales.

Daniel Staniford, who was promoted in May to the new role of Chief Sales Officer at RJO, said: "Renée, Keith and Wilson will be instrumental in helping us achieve our global sales vision. They are all in a position to hit the ground running, with great ideas and plans for growing our commercial, OTC, retail and Asian sales operations."

Laird will oversee both the Commercial Agriculture and OTC initiatives, including the OTC Structured Products Group led by Melisa Culbertson, Executive Director and Senior Vice President, OTC Structured Products. Laird started her career as a grain merchandiser at Liberty Grain Co. She has held various roles, including in trading, risk management and sales, at Koch Industries, Inc., Rabobank and Newedge/Société Générale. Recently Laird was founder and president of Tallgrass International Ltd., a consulting firm advising on strategic business and operational matters to enhance management and financial objectives.

Riddoch, who has served as Executive Director and Country Head of RJO Canada and led the team's retail and institutional sales, will retain responsibility for retail sales in Canada and oversee further growth in the United States. He joined RJO Canada in 2011, after serving as Head of Retail Sales for Lind-Waldock Canada. Donna Heidkamp, Executive Director of the firm's U.S. private client division RJO Futures, will report to Riddoch. Wealth and Finance International Magazine named RJO Futures "2018's Most Trusted Financial Brokerage Firm," marking the first time that a futures brokerage has earned the award.

Wilson Tan, who joined RJO in 2009 and has served for the past seven years as Executive Director, Country Head of Hong Kong, will broaden his responsibilities to lead the firm's sales throughout Asia.

About R.J. O'Brien & Associates

Founded in 1914, R.J. O'Brien & Associates is the largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, serving more than 80,000 institutional, commercial and individual clients globally, in addition to a network of approximately 300 introducing brokers (IBs). RJO services the industry's most expansive global network of IBs, a vast array of middle market firms and many of the world's largest financial, industrial and agricultural institutions. The firm offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on every major futures exchange worldwide. RJO has received the FOW International Award for "Non-Bank FCM of the Year" for the past three years. At its 2019 U.S. Services Awards, CTA Intelligence named RJO the "Best Independent FCM" – the seventh honor bestowed by the magazine on RJO and its UK affiliate. R.J. O'Brien was also the top-ranked broker in Oil Options and Structured Products in Europe in the 2019 Energy Risk Commodities Rankings.

For further information: Ellen G. Resnick, Crystal Clear Communications, 773/929-9292; 312/399-9295 (cell), eresnick@crystalclearPR.com, http://www.rjobrien.com

