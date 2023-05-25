R-Hauz Welcomes Geoff Cape As New CEO To Accelerate Scaling

TORONTO, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - R-Hauz has appointed Geoff Cape as their new CEO. After 33 years growing and leading Evergreen, Geoff's role with R-Hauz is focused on one of the most pressing challenges of our time - the supply of affordable, sustainable housing for our urban population.

Canada's housing crisis needs bold new solutions. Traditional construction is slow, expensive, and produces excessive amounts of CO2 and waste. Advances in design, materials and fabrication are fueling necessary innovations from Northern Europe, California, and now Canada. The most progressive ideas come from merging modular construction techniques with sustainable building materials.

We are thrilled that Geoff has chosen to join us. He brings decades of leadership in sustainability and community building to our mission of solving urban housing issues. His passions align exactly with ours and I am certain his talents as a CEO will quickly become evident.

- Leith Moore, R-Hauz Co-Founder

R-Hauz is delivering repeatable, mass timber, high-quality housing products that can be built faster, more sustainably, and at a lower cost. As a turnkey solution provider, R-Hauz is focused on mid-rise and ADU housing. Taking inspiration from the auto industry, they are developing repeatable products with factory-built modules that can reduce design timelines by 60% and construction timelines by as much as 50%.

Geoff will help scale R-Hauz to become Canada's foremost developer of sustainable, mass-timber housing products. With 22 staff and 14 active projects, including 5 RHI projects, R-Hauz is expanding to serve a growing market across Ontario.

Geoff has joined the team to lead this next phase of work. His comprehensive expertise in growing sustainable Canadian ventures, coupled with his passion for wood makes him a perfect fit for R-Hauz.

- Michael Barker, R-Hauz Co-Founder

Geoff joins R-Hauz from Evergreen, which he founded over 30 years ago. Evergreen has become internationally known for a range of award-winning programs focused on urban innovation and environmental issues, showcasing global best practices and convening leaders on critical issues related to the future of cities. Geoff is a Member of the Order of Canada, one of the country's highest civilian honors recognizing his outstanding achievement and leadership in creating sustainable, thriving urban environments.

I am genuinely excited about the opportunity to work at R-Hauz to help solve a critical challenge in cities across Canada - the need for affordable, sustainable housing solutions. It is a time for change, and we are leading with bold ideas and building now. - Geoff Cape, R-Hauz CEO

The construction industry needs to change. The R-Hauz solution leverages technology with deep real estate and construction expertise to provide an important leap forward for the industry. With the housing and environmental crisis only deepening, there has never been a more crucial time to innovate in the built environment.

About R-Hauz

R-Hauz is a real estate start-up tackling the housing supply crisis by creating sustainable prefabricated housing products. Their mass timber avenue townhomes and laneway suite pilots are located on Queen Street East and Riverside respectively, with social rapid housing also built in the York Region. For more information, visit https://r-hauz.ca/ .

About Geoff Cape

Geoff Cape was the founding CEO of Evergreen in 1991 and for 33 years he was focused on the development and acceleration of ideas that advance the sustainable cities' agenda in Canada. With a background in real estate development, community engagement, sustainability, and urbanizing policy globally, Geoff has dedicated his life to pioneering leadership solutions for cities and their citizens.

Media Contact

Francesca MacKinnon

[email protected]

SOURCE R-Hauz Services Inc.