R.F. Technologies Adds Panasonic Point-of-Sale Solutions

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., May 1, 2023 /CNW/ -- R.F. Technologies adds Panasonic POS systems, including Stingray, to the full line of restaurant solutions. Over 30 in-demand peripherals are available providing restaurants the equipment that improves the customer experience. "POS equipment is the next logical addition to the suite of solutions we offer, alongside digital menu boards and video analytics" states CEO Bob Noorian. With technology playing an ever-increasing role in meeting customer expectations, R.F. Technologies has emerged as the leader in providing end-to-end solutions to brands large and small, including some of the major brands in the industry. Noorian adds, "These brands are designing the QSRs of the future. And we're alongside making sure they have scalable solutions keeping up with the wave of technologies coming to the industry." Each of the Panasonic POS products is available through the RFT's web site at www.rfdrivethru.com and (800) 598-2370.

R.F. Technologies provides end-to-end drive-thru solutions to both existing restaurants and new construction, including headset systems, loops, timers, speaker posts, digital menu boards, and camera systems. Now the suite is complete with Panasonic POS equipment, including Stingray 4 terminals, displays, cash drawers, and peripherals. CEO Noorian states, "The key is making sure each of these technologies are able to communicate effectively through the POS and headset systems to improve speed and order accuracy."

With this announcement, RFT will begin servicing existing Panasonic POS equipment. RFT President Joe Gierut explains, "For 34 years we've been a leader in the Drive-Thru repair business. Our customers have asked us to service their POS equipment. Now we can, both through our repair centers and our nationwide network of field technicians." If your restaurant needs equipment repairs, text "repair" to (847) 495-7400 or call (800) 598-2370.

About R.F. Technologies

Over the past 34 years R.F. Technologies has become the full-service solutions provider to the restaurant industry, performing Drive-Thru equipment repairs for all leading brands, maintaining a nationwide network of service technicians, and becoming a leading reseller of drive-thru equipment. Our Apex brand headset systems offer great value to chains large and small. We offer a full line of equipment, surveillance, and entertainment solutions. Learn more at www.rfdrivethru.com.

For further information: Scot Begovich, Marketing Department, (847) 495-7400, [email protected]