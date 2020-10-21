QYOU US Influencer Marketing Division Secures USD $710,000 in new contracts

Projects include Theatrical, PremiumVOD, SVOD and AVOD

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Global media company QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that its LA based Influencer Marketing division has secured contracts representing USD $710,000 in new business in September and October. New clients include Major Studios for Theatrical and Premium Video on Demand releases along with projects for Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) and Advertiser Video On Demand (AVOD) platforms. This signals strong momentum for the US Influencer Marketing division that previously was focused primarily on theatrical movie releases, a business that was hit hard by the closure of movie theaters due to Covid 19 in March 2020.

The award winning Influencer Marketing division of QYOU Media deploys digital and social media stars to promote third party brands. Social media influencers across platforms including YouTube, Instagram and TikTok are adored by audiences and communities. It's critical for brands to engage with and drive excitement with these audiences to successfully market their products and services. The division develops and executes proven strategies that amplify and induce influencers' followers to share content that includes key brand messaging with their friends, thus creating true virality.

With the closure of movie theaters in March due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the company has been working closely with major media companies forced to alter and adjust their content distribution strategies. These strategies include distribution via (1) Premium Video On Demand (PVOD): Major motion picture releases going directly to consumers at a higher purchase price (2) Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD): Direct to consumer aggregated content offerings on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Quibi and (3) Advertiser Video On Demand (AVOD): Free to consumer offerings supported by advertisements including Peacock, Roku, Pluto and Tubi. Current contracts include projects covering all three of these increasingly important distribution categories along with films going into limited theatrical release.

Glenn Ginsburg, President of the QYOU Media Influencer Marketing division commented, "It came as quite a shock when the theatrical motion picture business came to a halt in March, particularly with our pipeline then pointing towards record breaking revenues. We are now seeing a major uptick in both secured business and a fast developing pipeline for future campaigns. The team and I are super excited to be back at it in a big way and look to a strong close to 2020 with great momentum moving into 2021".

The influencer marketing industry is on track to be worth up to $15 billion by 2022, up from as much as $8 billion in 2019, according to Business Insider Intelligence estimates, based on Mediakix data. The growing number of social media influencers and audience engagements combined with the increasing shift toward video-based content across the OTT and mobile space are some of the key reasons responsible for industry growth.

Curt Marvis, Co-Founder and CEO of QYOU Media commented, "Glenn and his team have been pushing hard to create campaign strategies to support new ways of content distribution and the results of these efforts are now paying off. The unknown benefit of the theaters shutting down is that we have been compelled to broaden our ability to support these fast growing segments that rely heavily on young audiences. This is where influencer campaigns make a huge impact. When theaters reopen we will have established an even larger set of customers and have high expectations for greater success going forward into 2021 as the business of Influencer Marketing goes more and more mainstream".

