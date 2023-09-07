QYOU Media's Q TV Empowers Viewers To Find "A Creator in Every Home"

Interactive Contest Allows Any Viewer the Chance to Feature Their Talents on the Q TV Television Channel

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - QYOU Media Inc., (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) a company operating in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators, has announced the launch of a new initiative on its flagship Hindi language channel Q TV. The interactive contest known as "Har Ghar Mein Creator", which translates into "A Creator in Every Home", allows viewers of Q TV with a chance to get featured on and showcase their creative talents on the recently launched, innovative AI-driven programs "Viral Hua Re" and "Pakau Panti".

(CNW Group/QYOU Media Inc.)

The allure of television fame has become a significant driver of aspiration in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across India. From reality series to contests to talent shows, television is considered a pathway to recognition and success. Recognizing these dynamics and understanding young viewers' aspirations in particular, Q TV's "Har Ghar Mein Creator" contest will drive engagement and give a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Indian viewers to be featured on television. Much in the spirit of iconic TV formats like "America's Funniest Home Videos" and "America's Got Talent", this new program is driven to discover the best talent India has to offer.

Inviting viewers from across the nation through WhatsApp, "Har Ghar Mein Creator" will turn the spotlight on creators in every home who will be judged by the participating audience and professionals. The participants with the best jokes and funny videos will stand a chance to get featured on Q TV's recently launched, innovative AI-driven TV formats, "Viral Hua Re" and "Pakau Panti".

Speaking on bolstering interactivity and participation for its young viewers, Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder, QYOU Media, commented "In this rapidly evolving landscape of entertainment, we not only believe in creator driven content, but also in fostering a constantly growing new community of creators. With the "Har Ghar Mein Creator" initiative, our aim is to empower every Q TV viewer to ignite their inner creator. We are confident that this contest will turn living rooms into stages and empower homes across India to become hubs of creativity."

About QYOU Media

One of the fastest growing creator-media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. In India, under our flagship brand, The Q and on connected TV, via channels Q Kahaniyan, Q GameX, Q Marathi & Sadhguru TV, we curate, produce and distribute premium content across television networks, VOD and OTT platforms, mobile phones, smart TV's and app-based platforms. In addition, QYOU has numerous additional content destinations, apps and gaming platforms poised to engage the over 125 million Indian households we reach weekly. Our influencer marketing company, Chtrbox, has been a pioneer in India's creator economy, leveraging data to connect brands to the right social media influencers. In the United States, we power major film studios, game publishers and brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations Contact: Dave Gentry, RedChip Companies Inc., 1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447) Or 407-491-4498, [email protected]