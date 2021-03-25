QYOU Media Influencer Marketing Snags Digiday Award Nomination

Campaign for The Croods: A New Age is Finalist for

"Most Original Use of Social" Category in

Digiday Content Marketing Awards

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - QYOU Media Inc., (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that the QYOU Media Influencer Marketing campaign produced for the Universal/Dreamworks motion picture The Croods: A New Age, has been named a finalist in the "Most Original Use of Social" category for The Digiday Content Marketing Awards. The campaign, "Croods Take TikTok", featured a star-studded roster of influencers including @bellapoarch (60M followers), @kallmekris (26M followers) and @joealbanese (29M followers). The Digiday Awards programs are dedicated to recognizing innovation, creativity and excellence in the fields of publishing, content marketing, advertising, advertising technology and video. The awards programs are considered to be one of the most influential in the industry.

Universal Pictures tapped longtime partner QYOU Influencer Marketing to pull off a multi-phased influencer and video marketing campaign on TikTok. QYOU developed and grew the @croods channel from 0 to over 688.5K subscribers with over 7.9M engagements, making it the most followed channel for a family movie on TikTok ever. Participating influencers had a reach of 206M fans (in aggregate of posts) and earned 140M organic views. The campaign also drove 320M views against campaign hashtags and 31K user-generated-content (UGC) posts.

Glenn Ginsburg, President of QYOU Media Influencer Marketing stated, "We are thrilled to be recognized with a Digiday Content Marketing Awards nomination among a phenomenal group of competitors. It's gratifying to be recognized as the innovative and influential organization we are by the journalists and experts that cover the space every day."

The QYOU Influencer Marketing Group boasts an impressive client roster including Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures Entertainment, United Artists and Justice. To date, the team has delivered over 800M views and has reached more than 2.1 Billion Fans (in aggregate of influencer posts) - all of them 100% organic. Additionally, the average engagement rate for a QYOU Influencer Marketing Group campaign sits at 15%, well above industry standards. This success has carried over to The Q India Influencer Marketing group which this quarter has launched new Influencer campaigns with Groww, AIMA, Click Astro and Policy Bazaar.

A wrap up of work done in 2020 by the QYOU Influencer Marketing Group can be seen at the link below:

https://vimeo.com/theqyou/review/521506853/bcfb95a41e

About QYOU Media.

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 700 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com, www.theq.tv or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/qyou/.

Join our shareholder chat group on Telegram: http://t.me/QYOUMedia

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.

For further information: [email protected]

Related Links

http://theqyou.com/

