QYOU Media Board Chair Exercises 2 Million Warrants

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) ("QYOU Media" or the "Company") announces that G. Scott Paterson, Board Chair of QYOU Media, exercised 2 million warrants at 6 cents per share bringing his total direct and indirect holdings of shares and warrants of the Company to 22,891,694 common shares and 4,250,000 warrants.

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 650 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theqindia.com

