QYOU Expands Connected TV and QPlay+ Via Major New Channel and Distribution Partnerships

Newly Launched Channels QToonz and RDC Movies Builds QPlay+ & CTV Offering to Seven Channels

Global Distribution Partnership With ZEASN Opens Their Installed Base to 85 Million CTV's Worldwide

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ - QYOU Media Inc., (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) a company operating in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators has announced two major new channel launches along with a significant distribution agreement expanding its global Connected TV (CTV) distribution via QPlay+ and its growing universe of direct CTV distribution partnerships. The two new CTV channels, QToonz and RDC Movies feature premium animation series and South Indian movies respectively, growing the diverse CTV channel offering in the world's fastest growing television distribution marketplace. QYOU Media India's growing portfolio of seven FAST (Free Ad Supported TV) CTV channels - now includes: The Q, The Q Kahaniyan, Q GameX, Sadhguru TV, Bollywood Hungama, QToonz and RDCMovies. All channels are offered to users for free and drive revenue on an ad supported basis leveraging the deep advertiser relationships established in India with dozens of top global brands.

The Connected TV (CTV) business in both India and globally continues to grow at an unprecedented rate with 9 out of 10 TV's sold in India last year being Smart TV's.* A recent article in Exchange4Media** noted that CTV in India is expected to have 40 Million homes by 2026 up from the current estimate of 19 Million in 2024. In addition, broadband proliferation throughout the country is expected to boost that number to 100 Million by 2030. Ad revenues globally in the Connected/Smart TV space have also experienced a rapid rise over the last several years driving $25.9 billion in revenue globally representing a CAGR of 13.2% in 2023.

Two New CTV Channels:

The QToonz channel ( PromoLink ) is a partnership with legendary Indian animation producer Toonz Media Group. Toonz has created animation series and content for the largest media companies in the world including virtually every major US studio from Disney to Paramount and via content partners from Marvel to the BBC. QToonz will feature a diverse range of multi-genre animation content appealing to audiences from children to young adults. P. Jayakumar, CEO of Toonz Media Group commented, "We are excited to partner with QYOU to launch this FAST channel in India which will be powered 100% with Toonz managed content. By leveraging their reach into various platforms, we are now in an even better position to offer high quality Toonz kids content."

RDC Movies ( PromoLink ) is a unique addition to the India CTV channel universe and features megastars featured in hundreds of movies from South India that have been dubbed into Hindi. From adrenaline-pumping action films to heart wrenching dramas, RDC Movies caters to a Hindi audience that is passionate about the films and stars that have been created from a South India film industry that now rivals Bollywood. Durgaram Choudary, Founder & CEO of RDC Media added, "We are constantly looking for new avenues to distribute and monetize our rich catalog of movies and FAST is an emerging opportunity that can draw millions of new users to our movies globally. We are confident that our association with QYOU will deliver the desired results and successfully tap this huge opportunity."

New Global CTV Distribution via ZEASN

The new and existing channels are being further supported by the newly announced CTV distribution of QPlay+ with ZEASN (https://www.zeasn.com/), the world's leading smart home ecosystem operator. The Singapore based company acquired Foxxum and rlaxx TV in August 2023 to form the world's leading independent CTV operating system known as Whale OS. ZEASN currently provides customized digital entertainment solutions to over 400 global OEMS and brands.

Commenting on the strengthening of its connected TV presence in India and across the globe, Curt Marvis, CEO, QYOU Media, said, "Advertisers and brands in the US have already seen the seismic shift of ad dollars into the CTV business on platforms from the major TV manufacturers like Samsung and Vizio and via platforms including Roku, Pluto and Tubi. We have seen in the US how many businesses have become multi billion dollar advertising enterprises as aggregators of CTV channels. We are at the very beginning of this same shift in India and it is critical to get early channel distribution and positioning. We will continue to grow our channel assets with unique and strong content partners like Toonz and RDC movies alongside our previous partnerships with major partners including Sadhguru. The CTV space is a strong area for growth in India and beyond in the years ahead."

QPlay+ is available globally on both Google Play and the Apple AppStore

*businessinsider.in **https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/pay-tv-homes-on-the-decline-will-ctv-run-the-show-133199.html

About QYOU Media

One of the fastest growing creator-media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. In India, under our flagship brand, The Q and on connected TV, via channels Q Kahaniyan, Q GameX, Q Comedistaan & Sadhguru TV, QToonz and RDCMovies we curate, produce and distribute premium content across television networks, VOD and OTT platforms, mobile phones, smart TV's and app-based platforms. In addition, QYOU has numerous additional content destinations, apps and gaming platforms engaging over 125 million Indian households weekly. Our influencer marketing company, Chtrbox, has been a pioneer in India's creator economy, leveraging data to connect brands to the right social media influencers. QGamesMela is a recently launched casual gaming business leveraging access to the large audience enjoyed by Q India products. In the United States, we power major film studios, game publishers and brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com

