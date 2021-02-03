Quisitive Retains Payments Industry Leaders to Further Accelerate LedgerPay Growth Initiatives

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. ("Quisitive" or the "Company") (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft Solutions Provider, announced that it has engaged former Planet Payments (Nasdaq: PLPM) CEO and Chairman of the Board Carl J. Williams and former Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) U.S. President Edward Myers to assist with the execution of Quisitive's LedgerPay strategy including mergers and acquisitions ("M&A") and payments solutions operations planning. Together they will be assisting Quisitive executives to identify appropriate M&A targets such as merchant portfolios and payment technology independent software vendors ("ISVs") that have the potential to accelerate the commercialization and growth trajectory of LedgerPay.

As the only payment processing platform solution that leverages the Microsoft Azure cloud, Quisitive LedgerPay lets merchants securely process payments online and in-stores and provides unique insights into consumer behavior for brick-and-mortar retailers. The technology behind LedgerPay was developed internally by the Company and incorporates data collection and analytics with each payment transaction, ultimately enabling retailers to increase revenue while creating personalized loyalty at scale.

"Carl and Ed bring 40 years of seasoned expertise in the FinTech and payment solutions space. Their engagement with our LedgerPay team will be pivotal in executing on our M&A initiatives and will help us more accurately select the optimal merchant portfolio and/or payment technology ISVs," said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. "In an industry that is dynamic and experiencing rapid growth, such as the payment technology space, retaining seasoned and well-respected advisors who have a plethora of experience and knowledge is extraordinarily valuable. We look forward to leveraging their network, expertise, and talent as they consult with our LedgerPay unit."

Carl Williams added: "As someone that has spent the majority of his career within the financial services industry, I am pleased to have the opportunity to assist the LedgerPay team under the Quisitive umbrella. LedgerPay is truly an innovative solution with a significant amount of potential for growth, as there is currently nothing like it in the market."

Edward Myers added: "Working with the LedgerPay team and having the opportunity to spearhead LedgerPay's M&A initiative alongside Carl and the company is an exciting task. Carl and I currently help formulate strategy for a number of companies across the financial services sector, and we look forward to synergistically collaborating with the LedgerPay team in executing on their M&A and payments solutions growth strategy.

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS) is a premier Microsoft solutions provider that helps enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the Microsoft cloud: Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365. Quisitive also provides proprietary SaaS solutions such as emPerform™ and LedgerPay that complement the Microsoft platform. Quisitive serves clients globally from offices in the U.S and Canada. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

About LedgerPay:

LedgerPay is a Payments IntelligenceSM platform and data insights company that transforms everyday transaction data into seamless customer engagement for brick-and-mortar and ecommerce merchants. For more information, visit www.LedgerPay.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to proposed activities and strategy. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to successfully execute the LedgerPay strategy, additional steps needed to achieve the general marketability and commercialization of LedgerPay, the ability to successfully execute on the Company's corporate strategies, the limited history of operations of the Company's LedgerPay business and future business strategy, and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include those factors described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated May 15, 2020 available on SEDAR. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

