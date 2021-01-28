Quisitive Earns the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. ("Quisitive" or the "Company") (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft Solutions Provider, announced that it had earned the Windows Server & SQL Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a Microsoft partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience, and expertise in migrating Windows Server and SQL Server-based workloads to Azure.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success, certified staff, and pass a third-party audit of their migration practices, can earn the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Azure advanced specialization.

"Receiving the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization is another accolade that differentiates Quisitive from the competition and reflects our technical position with Microsoft," said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. "As a dedicated, premier Microsoft partner, we continue to proactively adapt to their dynamic ecosystem, which continues to bolster our partnership and has ultimately helped us sustain our first-mover advantage."

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS) is a premier Microsoft solutions provider that helps enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the Microsoft cloud: Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics and Microsoft O365. Quisitive also provides proprietary SaaS solutions such as emPerformTM and LedgerPay that complement the Microsoft platform. LedgerPay is an innovative payments intelligence platform and data insights solution that transforms everyday debit or credit purchase transaction data into seamless customer loyalty for merchants. Quisitive serves clients globally from offices in the U.S and Canada. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

SOURCE Quisitive

