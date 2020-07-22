Quintillion Stands Ready to Close the Arctic Security Gap

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, July 22, 2020 /CNW/ -- Today, Quintillion is pleased to welcome General (Ret.) Charles H. Jacoby Jr. as a Senior Strategic Advisor to its expanding team. With over 36 years of experience leading military, governmental, and international institutions, General Jacoby provides expertise that will be invaluable as Quintillion continues to utilize and expand its existing infrastructure to serve and protect the interests of the U.S. and Canada.

Having served as the first Army officer to command North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the United States Northern Command, General Jacoby has seen firsthand the increase in strategic importance of the arctic region as the climate warms and both commercial and military activity grows.

"The arctic is a strategic avenue of approach for our competitors and potential adversaries and our current security and defense infrastructure must be modernized and fortified for long-term requirements," says General Jacoby. Thankfully, an increased focus on the region seems to be emerging.

Today, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod as well as Greenlandic Foreign Minister, Steen Lynge, with national security issues in the arctic region high on the agenda. This comes as the House and Senate drafts of the FY21 NDAA require the Department of Defense to conduct an "assessment of the status and operational integrity of the infrastructure of the North Warning System," a system that has not been updated since the Cold War.

With over 1,600 miles of fiber optic cable already laid off the Alaskan coast, Quintillion is prepared to provide the infrastructure required to protect our northern frontier. Quintillion stands ready and willing to protect the interests of the United States and close the gap in strategic infrastructure while partnering with the national security establishment.

"The arctic is strategically important and will open up with or without us. Quintillion has the critical skills and capabilities to help the U.S. and Canada protect its sovereignty and further its national interest," says General Jacoby.

"We are excited to welcome General Jacoby to the team," says George Tronsrue III, Quintillion's Chief Executive Officer. "His knowledge and experience with both the tactical and strategic issues facing the region will help put Quintillion in a position to best support the national security needs of the U.S and her allies."

About Quintillion

Quintillion is a private global communications corporation located in Anchorage, AK. Quintillion built and operates a submarine and terrestrial high-speed fiber optic cable system that spans the Alaskan Arctic and connects to the lower-48 using existing networks. The three-phase Quintillion subsea cable system will ultimately connect Asia to the American Pacific Northwest, and to Western Europe via the Northwest Passage through the Alaskan and Canadian Arctic.

Media Contact

Zachary Naramore

Quintillion

1-800-673-4394

[email protected]

SOURCE Quintillion Networks