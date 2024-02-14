Quinte Health Implements Novari Surgical Wait List Management System

KINGSTON, ON, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Novari Health is pleased to announce it has completed another successful implementation of its surgical wait list management and eBooking technology.

The Novari ATC™ software has gone live at three Quinte Health hospitals located in Belleville, Trenton, and Picton, Ontario. The technology is being provided as software as a service (SaaS) to the hospitals and all surgical offices. The system provides surgeons and their office staff access to a standardized electronic wait list management system and the ability to electronically coordinate the scheduling of surgeries and procedures with the hospitals. The software enhances the ability for collaboration and management of pooled lists of patients waiting for surgery as well as supporting a regional view of the demand for surgical services.

The Ontario Ministry of Health, Ontario Health, and hospitals across the province have been working to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on patients waiting for many healthcare services. Having a state-of-the-art wait list and backlog management system complements these efforts for all patients including those waiting for cardiac, surgical, and other services.

Novari Health's innovative and unique access to care technologies are live and being implemented at hospitals and regional health authorities in Canada and Australia. The Novari access to care platform helps improve access to care, wait times, and drive efficiencies for patients accessing a wide variety of health care services including surgery, mental health & addictions, diabetes, cardiac, medical imaging, etc.

"We are grateful to the Novari project management team, Quinte team and physician office teams for their tremendous assistance with bringing real-time waitlist management information to our surgeons. Visibility of waitlist information guides the teams in making decisions that can improve the lives of those waiting for surgery." - Kristina Cruess, Program Director, Patient Services, Quinte Health

"We are grateful to the Novari project management team and the Quinte team for their tremendous assistance with bringing real-time waitlist management information to our region's physicians, and improving the lives of those waiting for surgery." - Pete Crvenkovski, Director, Informatics, Health Records & Virtual Health, Quinte Health

"This is a milestone moment for Quinte Health and our patients as we leverage technology to create healthier communities, together, with our teams and Novari. This very modern and intelligent system with Novari will set the foundation for continued modernization and transformation in our region. We are so thankful to our teams (Novari being a part of our team) for exceptional dedication and time to advance this forward" - Gina Johar, Vice President & Chief Digital Officer, Chief Privacy Officer, Quinte Health

"The success of this implementation was due in no small part to the outstanding leadership provided by Quinte's executive, IT, and surgical teams, who shared a common vision of how to tackle the surgical backlog and improve access to care for their patients. This implementation is noteworthy as it signifies the comprehensive deployment of Novari ATC across all acute care hospitals within the South East sub-region." - John Sinclair CPHIMS-CA, President, Novari Health

About Quinte Health

Quinte Health is a family of four hospitals – Belleville General Hospital, North Hastings Hospital, Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital and Trenton Memorial Hospital – that are working to "Create Healthier Communities. Together". The team of 2,600 staff and physicians provide care through four emergency departments, operating rooms at three hospitals, a rehabilitation day hospital, ambulatory care clinics, and a range of diagnostic services. There are more than 335 inpatient beds for acute medical patients, intensive care, obstetrics, paediatrics, mental health, complex continuing care, rehabilitation, and surgery. In addition, Quinte Health is proud to operate the Quinte Children's Treatment Centre, community mental health programs, and to be a member of the Hastings Prince Edward Ontario Health Team.

About Novari Health

Novari Health designs, builds, and implements award-winning enterprise scale solutions that improve access to care, coordination of care, and the delivery of healthcare services. Headquartered in Canada, with offices in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, Novari is one of the fastest growing digital health solution providers. ISO 27001 certified, Novari Health is a Microsoft Partner, with software solutions hosted on Microsoft Azure's global network of data centres.

