Quinte Community Sets New Guinness World Record™ for Largest Human Maple Leaf

About Soldier On

Soldier On is a program of the Canadian Armed Forces Transition Group and, since 2007, has been committed to supporting veterans and serving members to adapt and overcome permanent physical or mental health injury or illness through physical activity and sport. Soldier On is recognized for improving the quality of life of the ill and injured and is a highly visible and integral component of the Department of National Defence, and the Canadian Armed Forces' commitment to the care of ill and injured members. By providing members with a safe environment to challenge themselves and get inspired in ways that they may not have thought possible, a re-introduction to an active lifestyle provides opportunities to develop new skills, build confidence and meet peers with similar challenges. Many members credit Soldier On with empowering them to adapt and re-integrate with local, community-based activities – and remain active for life. For more information, follow Soldier On on Facebook (Soldier On / Sans Limite), Instagram (soldieroncanada) and on Twitter (@SoldierOnCAN), or visit https://www.soldieron.ca/.

About Leon's Trenton

Leon's Trenton is a third generation, family-owned retail franchise, proud to be furnishing homes since 1957. Its values are embedded in its culture and reflected in its behaviour, attitudes and daily interactions with customers and with each other. Leon's Trenton does more than sell high quality brand name furniture, appliances and electronics. The retailer believes in community over competition, and giving back to the people who have helped the business thrive for over 62 years. For more information, follow Leon's Trenton on Facebook (Leon's Trenton), Instagram (leonstrenton) and on Twitter (@leonstrenton) or visit https://leonstrenton.com/operation-stand-proud/.

About Guinness World Records™

Guinness World Records™ is the global authority on record-breaking achievement. First published in 1955, the iconic annual Guinness World Records™ books have sold over 141 million copies in over 40 languages and in more than 100 countries. Guinness World Records' worldwide television programs reach over 750 million viewers annually and more than 3.7 million people subscribe to its YouTube channel which enjoys more than 328 million views per year. The Guinness World Records™ commercial sales division provides customized consultancy services for some of the world's top brands and agencies to help place record breaking at the heart of their marketing campaigns, employee-engagement programs, and live and experiential events. For more information, or visit https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/.

