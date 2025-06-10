QUICKBITE Redefines Canada's QSR Landscape with Triple-Brand Power Move

QuickBite is quickly establishing itself as a key player in Canada's franchising scene, targeting over 82 locations by the end of 2025. With a veteran QSR leadership team at the helm, the company is also stepping into the spotlight as the Presenting Sponsor of the upcoming National Franchise Shows in Toronto, Calgary, Halifax, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Vancouver.

"This isn't just about growth," said Hadi Chahin, President of QuickBite Collective "We're building the most dynamic, culturally relevant, and operationally excellent food portfolio in the country - one that empowers our franchisees to succeed and thrive in an ever-evolving market.

With a sharp focus on cultural relevance and operational excellence, QuickBite is now the proud parent company of three powerhouse brands:

Teriyaki Experience – A 40-year-old Canadian icon with global reach, now undergoing its most ambitious transformation yet. The Japanese-inspired teppanyaki concept is unveiling a refreshed brand identity, modernized menu, and a renewed focus on hospitality and store experiences—reclaiming its place as a staple of Canadian dining.

– A 40-year-old Canadian icon with global reach, now undergoing its most ambitious transformation yet. The Japanese-inspired teppanyaki concept is unveiling a refreshed brand identity, modernized menu, and a renewed focus on hospitality and store experiences—reclaiming its place as a staple of Canadian dining. Burgers n' Fries Forever (BFF) – Toronto's cult-favorite halal smash burger brand with over 64,000 followers and deep Gen Z appeal. Known for its bold flavors, edgy branding, and social media buzz, BFF is preparing to open 12 new locations in the next 6 months, rapidly expanding its footprint across Ontario and beyond.

Maverick's Donut Company – Maverick's Donut Company completes the trio with a unique twist as Canada's fastest-growing donut brand. Known for its Instagram-worthy appeal, Maverick's offers exciting flavours, creative combinations, and customizable treats. With QuickBite's leadership, the brand is perfectly positioned for major expansion.

About QuickBite Collective

QuickBite is one of Canada's fastest-growing QSR parent companies, uniting Teriyaki Experience, Burgers n' Fries Forever (BFF), and Maverick's Donut Company under one bold vision. Focused on innovation, scalability, and franchisee success, QuickBite is rewriting the rules of quick-service dining—one bold bite at a time.

