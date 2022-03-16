QuestEx Announces New Exploration Team

VANCOUVER, BC, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ - QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (TSXV: QEX) (OTCQX: QEXGF) ("QuestEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Darren Lefort has been appointed as the Company's Vice President of Exploration, effective March 16, 2022. Mr. Le(fort will be leading the QuestEx exploration team and will be coordinating efforts with Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd. ("Equity Exploration") who has recently been engaged by QuestEx to manage exploration work on the Company's mineral property portfolio, including its 100% owned, 312 square kilometre KSP project in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle district. Equity Exploration has been retained to provide a complete, as-needed, exploration team with significant experience in permitting, planning, geological targeting and program execution. The appointment of Mr. Lefort comes in conjunction with the resignation of Mr. David Fleming as Vice President of Exploration, who has agreed to serve as a Technical Consultant to the Company on a limited basis through the end of June.

Joseph Mullin, QuestEx CEO comments: "We want to welcome Darren Lefort to the team, and we are excited to move forward with this season's exploration plans at our KSP project. Darren will be working closely with Equity Exploration and will be finalizing our drill targets and pushing ahead with arranging the logistics for our summer program. We also want to thank David Fleming for his numerous contributions to the exploration success of QuestEx over the last two years and wish him all the best with his future endeavours."

Mr. Lefort, a professional geoscientist (P. Geo) registered in Nova Scotia, graduated in 2012 with an M.Sc. from St. Mary's University. He worked as an exploration geologist in Alberta, British Columbia and Yukon from 2012 to 2019, and as a Project Geologist/Project Manager from 2019-2021. He has worked mostly on porphyry gold-copper and metallurgical coal projects for such companies as TDG Gold, Riverside Resources, Triumph Gold, and UTM Exploration Services.

Founded in 1987, Equity Exploration has experience exploring every region of British Columbia. Their large team of fulltime geologists and support staff includes experts in structural geology, 3D modelling, database compilation, logistics, project management, permitting and resource estimation and has all the experience and skills required to execute efficient, stepwise and geologically-focused programs. To learn more about Equity Exploration's project history, visit https://www.equityexploration.com/projects.

About QuestEx

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. is exploring for gold and copper with a focus on the Golden Triangle and Toodoggone areas of British Columbia, Canada. It has a 100% ownership interest in one of the largest portfolios of mineral tenures in British Columbia's metal-rich Golden Triangle. The portfolio includes the 312 square km KSP property, which is surrounded by some of the most important past and current mining and development projects in British Columbia (e.g. Eskay Creek, Snip, Brucejack, KSM, Johnny Mountain). In 2022, QuestEx intends to release a National Instrument 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Inel gold system, located on the KSP property. In the northern corner of the Golden Triangle in the Red Chris mining district, QuestEx's portfolio includes the Castle property, a porphyry copper-gold project located adjacent to Newmont's Tatogga property, and along trend of the Saddle North porphyry copper-gold deposit (more than 10 million ounces gold, in all categories). Other properties include North ROK, Coyote, and Kingpin in the Golden Triangle, Sofia in the Toodoggone district and Heart Peaks and Hit in other strategic districts within British Columbia.

