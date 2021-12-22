QuestEx Announces Change to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (TSXV: QEX) ("QuestEx" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to an Investor Rights Agreement between the Company and Skeena Resources Limited ("Skeena"), QuestEx is pleased to accept Skeena's nomination of Ms. Ann Fehr to the QuestEx Board of Directors. The appointment of Ms. Fehr comes in conjunction with the resignation of Ms. Kelly Earle from the QuestEx Board of Directors. Skeena has had a Board representative since its April 2021 investment in QuestEx, when an Investor Rights Agreement was signed.

Ms. Fehr is the founder of Fehr & Associates, as well as the CFO of Dolly Varden Silver Corp. and two other public companies. Fehr & Associates is a consulting and accounting practice whose clients range from small to mid-sized companies, both private and publicly traded. Fehr & Associates' expertise spans across a number of industries including the mining industry. Ms. Fehr has over twenty-five years of management and governance experience, including thirteen years providing senior level consulting services.

Joe Mullin, QuestEx's CEO comments: "We are delighted to welcome Ann Fehr as Skeena Resources' nominee to the QuestEx Board of Directors. Ms. Fehr's extensive knowledge base and experience in accounting, capital markets, mining and public company governance will be a benefit to the Company. QuestEx looks forward to her insight and expertise as a Director."

Mr. Mullin added: "The Board of QuestEx is extremely grateful to Kelly Earle for her many contributions and time dedicated to the Company while she served as a Director and wishes her well in her other endeavours."

Stock Option Grant

QuestEx further announces that in accordance with the terms of its 10% rolling Stock Option Plan, it has granted 125,000 stock options to Ms. Fehr, and an additional 25,000 to a consultant, with each stock option exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.70 per share, subject to certain vesting requirements. The stock options have an expiry of December 21, 2026.

About QuestEx

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. is exploring for gold and copper with a focus on the Golden Triangle and Toodoggone areas of British Columbia, Canada. It has a 100% ownership interest in one of the largest portfolios of mineral tenures in British Columbia's metal-rich Golden Triangle. The portfolio includes the 312 square km KSP property, which is surrounded by some of the most important past and current mining and development projects in British Columbia (e.g. Eskay Creek, Snip, Brucejack, KSM, Johnny Mountain). In 2022, QuestEx intends to release a National Instrument 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Inel gold system, located on the KSP property. In the northern corner of the Golden Triangle in the Red Chris mining district, QuestEx's portfolio includes the Castle property, a porphyry copper-gold project located adjacent to Newmont's Tatogga property, and along trend of the Saddle North porphyry copper-gold deposit (more than 10 million ounces of gold, in all categories). Other properties include North ROK, Coyote, and Kingpin in the Golden Triangle, Sofia in the Toodoggone district, and Heart Peaks and Hit in other strategic districts within British Columbia.

