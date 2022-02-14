QuestEx Announces Change in Management

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (TSXV: QEX) ("QuestEx" or the "Company") announces that Dr. Tony Barresi has resigned as the Company's President and Director, effective immediately. The responsibilities associated with Mr. Barresi's role as President will be transitioned to the Company's existing management team, including Joseph Mullin, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and David Fleming, the Company's Vice President of Exploration.

Joe Mullin, QuestEx CEO comments: "We want to thank Tony for his many contributions to QuestEx since he joined in 2020, and we wish him continued success with his future endeavours."

About QuestEx

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. is exploring for gold and copper with a focus on the Golden Triangle and Toodoggone areas of British Columbia, Canada. It has a 100% ownership interest in one of the largest portfolios of mineral tenures in British Columbia's metal-rich Golden Triangle. The portfolio includes the 312 square km KSP property, which is surrounded by some of the most important past and current mining and development projects in British Columbia (e.g. Eskay Creek, Snip, Brucejack, KSM, Johnny Mountain). In 2022, QuestEx intends to release a NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Inel gold system, located on the KSP property. In the northern corner of the Golden Triangle in the Red Chris mining district, QuestEx's portfolio includes the Castle property, a porphyry copper-gold project located adjacent to Newmont's Tatogga property, and along trend of the Saddle North porphyry copper-gold deposit (more than10 million ounces gold, in all categories). Other properties include North ROK, Coyote, and Kingpin in the Golden Triangle, Sofia in the Toodoggone district, and Heart Peaks and Hit in other strategic districts within British Columbia. These assets are being advanced by a newly assembled technical and management team with experience in exploration, permitting and discovery.

