Quest PharmaTech Provides Corporate Update

EDMONTON, AB, June 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Quest PharmaTech Inc. (TSXV: QPT) ("Quest" or the "Company") provided the following corporate update today.

Grant of Stock Options

Quest announces the granting of 1,250,000 stock options to 2 Officers, at an exercise price of $0.10 per common share, expiring 5 years from the date of grant, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Quest PharmaTech Inc.

Quest PharmaTech Inc is a publicly traded, Canadian based biopharmaceutical company (TSX-V: QPT) developing products to improve the quality of life. The company has a 42.5% ownership interest in OncoQuest Inc. which sold its immunotherapy technology assets to Korea-based OQP Bio Inc. in 2020. Quest also has a 23% ownership interest in OncoVent, a Chinese joint venture developing antibody-based immunotherapeutic products for cancer for the Greater China territory. Quest is also developing proprietary MAb AR 9.6 targeting truncated MUC16 as theranostic agents for cancer. AR 9.6 was licensed from University of Nebraska and currently is in late preclinical stage. To learn more, visit www.questpharmatech.com

For further information: Dr. Madi R. Madiyalakan, CEO, Quest PharmaTech Inc., Tel: (780) 448-1400, Email: [email protected]