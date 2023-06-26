TORONTO, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Soccer fans and lovers of fresh, Mexican food can kick their taste buds into high gear this summer with Julia's Fiesta Futbol menu, exclusively available at Quesada Burritos & Tacos , the official Mexican restaurant of Canada Soccer, starting today.

The new Julia Futbol Fiesta menu features the favorite taco and burrito of gold medal soccer champion Julia Grosso, and is available at Quesada's 190+ locations nationally. The launch leads up to the soccer star's participation in the world's leading global soccer tournament for women.

Quesada Burritos & Tacos and Canadian gold medal soccer champion, Julia Grosso, announce collaboration to bring new offerings to its restaurants across Canada with limited-edition Juila’s Futbol Fiesta menu (CNW Group/Quesada Burritos & Tacos)

Julia was born in B.C. and scored the goal in the penalty shootout against Sweden that clinched the gold medal for Canada in 2020. Now, fans can score her favorite burrito or taco online or in restaurants to enjoy it while they cheer her on.

"My partnership with Quesada embraces my love of fresh, delicious Mexican burritos & tacos that are my favorite way to fuel up after a game! It also supports my goal to connect with more Canadians to spread the joy of soccer!," Julia Grosso said.

Julia's Fiesta Futbol menu items are made with fresh, Mexican ingredients and layer on a double helping of cheesy goodness. The burrito and taco feature grilled chicken, Quesada's famous homemade chipotle salsa, fresh veggies and rich and velvety queso cheese, topped with shredded cheddar.

"Julia Grosso is a soccer phenom and true role model. We're honored to collaborate with her," said Shalin Shah, Director of Marketing, Foodtastic. "Our guests are huge fans and we're delighted to be able to enrich their experience by supporting their love of the game in communities across the country as part of a longer term commitment to soccer."

.99 cent tacos on match days

Throughout the tournament, Quesada is rallying fans to cheer on Julia and the Women's National Team. On match days, with the first taking place on July 20th, fans can score a .99 taco – or enjoy a free taco, when Canada is victorious!

Campaign support in restaurants and across social media

Quesada's collaboration with Julia is supported by candid, and fun social media content that highlights the new menu while expressing Julia's love of the game so fans can learn more about the soccer player's achievements and journey to greatness.

Followers @quesaburritos can also enter for chances to win giveaways of merchandise autographed by the soccer star, and menu items. The limited time menu will be promoted across Quesada channels in restaurants on its digital menu boards, on its app, and owned media, with paid social support across Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Content is created in-house.

Quesada Supports Soccer

With a menu full of fresh and healthy choices, Quesada aims to make a positive impact on the Canadian soccer community, and beyond. Since partnering with Canada Soccer in Fall 2022, Quesada has been taking it, 'To the Mex' – its new tagline that embodies the authentic, fresh tasty menu, and vibrant personality of the brand.

Spreading the joy of soccer in communities across Canada

As an extension of the Canada Soccer sponsorship, Quesada's soccer superfan and mascot, El Guaco, brings to life the brand's love of the game. El Guaco enthusiastically spreads the joy of soccer and invites fans to play a branded shootout game for chances to win giftcards and various prizes. He most recently made an appearance at Quesada's 719 Central Parkway W. location in Mississauga when Julia met with hundreds of fans to pose for selfies and sign merchandise. El Guaco has a busy travel schedule across Canada injecting fun into pre-event activities at women's and men's national team soccer games, as well as at community soccer clubs, sports events and Quesada restaurants.

About Quesada

Founded in 2004, Quesada sparked the rise of the burrito category in Canada. From coast to coast, Canadians enjoy Quesada's delicious burritos, tacos, and salsas. Quesada now operates 190+ restaurants in 8 provinces. @quesadaburritos #totheMex

About Foodtastic

Foodtastic is a leading franchisor of restaurant brands in Canada. With the acquisition of Quesada, Foodtastic's Canadian system will have 1100 restaurants and $1.1B in sales. Foodtastic is also rapidly growing internationally, with +100 restaurants outside of Canada. Foodtastic's brands include, Quesada Burritos & Tacos, Second Cup, Pita Pit, Milestones, Fionn McCool's, Shoeless Joe's, Au Coq, La Belle et La Boeuf, and Monza.

