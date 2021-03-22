Quesada Becomes First Mexican Chain to Stop Giving Burritos a Bad Wrap & Commits to Diverting 100,000 Pounds of Foil from Landfills by 2025

Traditionally, burritos everywhere are wrapped in aluminum foil packaging. However, aluminum takes about 400 years to break down. Furthermore, one ton of it takes about 170 million BTUs to produce— or approximately 1,400 gallons of gasoline—and emits about 12 tons of greenhouse gases.

"We're working hard to be more sustainable while also hopefully influencing and empowering our community of fans and loyal customers to do the same," said Steve Gill, Founder & CEO, Quesada Burritos & Tacos.

While Quesada already donates 1 per cent of the sales of its delicious Beyond Meat® burrito to support the David Suzuki Foundation through its commitment to 1% for the Planet , it's topping up donations this month until Apr. 30 by expanding charitable menu items to include all of its plant-based menu items, like its popular Roasted Veggie Burrito.

"Canadians care about protecting the environment, but per capita, research shows we are among the most wasteful nations in the world," said David Suzuki Foundation director of development and strategic partnerships Siobhan Aspinall. "The good news is when companies make changes toward more sustainable ways of business, it encourages consumers to think about how their purchasing decisions affect our planet."

About Quesada Burritos & Tacos

Quesada was recognized as one of Canada's top 400 growing companies in 2020 by the Globe & Mail. Quesada is an award-winning Canadian restaurant chain offering fresh, delicious Mexican-inspired, made-from-scratch salsas, sauces and mouth-watering burritos, tacos and salad recipes prepared with authentic flavours and spices.

Founded by Steve Gill and his brother Greg in 2004, Quesada was among the first restaurant chains in Canada to spark the burrito trend along with a fresher, healthier, whole food experience. There are more than 140 Quesada restaurants and growing across Canada in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

About the David Suzuki Foundation

The David Suzuki Foundation ( davidsuzuki.org ) is a leading Canadian environmental non-profit organization, collaborating with all people in Canada, including government and business, to conserve the environment and find solutions that will create a sustainable Canada through evidence-based research, public engagement and policy work. The Foundation operates in English and French, with offices in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based proteins made from simple ingredients without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, synthetic colours and flavours, hormones, antibiotics or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat's brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of December 31, 2020, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 122,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and @BeyondMeatOfficial on TikTok.

1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. We inspire businesses and individuals to support environmental nonprofits through membership and everyday actions. We make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling and third-party certification.

Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, our members have given more than $280 million to our approved nonprofit partners to date. Today, 1% for the Planet's global network consists of thousands of businesses, individuals and environmental nonprofits working toward a better future for all.

Look for their logo to purchase for the planet and learn more at onepercentfortheplanet.org.

SOURCE Quesada Burritos & Tacos

For further information: Media Contact: Victoria Kirk, V&CO, 416.558.4507, [email protected]