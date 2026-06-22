Queen's University and Université de Sherbrooke come together to advance Canada's sovereign quantum and supercomputing future

New partnership aims to strengthen Canada's high performance computing capabilities for public sector and industry

KINGSTON, ON and SHERBROOKE, QC, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Queen's University and Université de Sherbrooke are partnering to advance a national computing ecosystem that integrates world-class AI supercomputing infrastructure with Canada's growing quantum technology capabilities. The two universities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to work together, combining world-class fundamental research, technological innovation, and strong industry partnerships to accelerate Canada's digital economy, attract global talent, and strengthen national sovereignty.

The partners will leverage the Université de Sherbrooke's leadership in Canada's quantum sector, anchored by the power and capability of a global top-10 AI supercomputer, which is proposed to be hosted by Queen's University as part of the federal government's AI Sovereign Compute Infrastructure Program. Together, the universities will collaborate and work with partners across Canada to support a world-leading, sustainable, sovereign, high performance computing capability.

Both universities bring unique strengths and leadership in quantum and supercomputing

Today, The Institut quantique (IQ) at the Université de Sherbrooke is a world-leading hub of excellence, dedicated to the exploration and development of quantum science and technology where researchers, students, and industry partners solve complex problems across key verticals and technologies. Through this partnership, the university will lead the development of quantum algorithms, secure communications solutions and post-quantum cryptography, essential infrastructure, energy efficient solutions, and will address critical challenges faced by organizations.

Quantum computing has the potential to solve certain complex problems more efficiently than classical computers, by processing massive combinations of variables simultaneously. AI supercomputers are powerful engines that analyze massive amounts of information, and support innovations in areas such as healthcare, clean energy, defence, manufacturing, dual-use technology and public safety. The national hybrid infrastructure made possible by a global top-10 supercomputer will be critical in advancing the research and innovation in quantum computing already taking place at Université de Sherbrooke.

Earlier this year, Queen's announced alongside Simon Fraser University (SFU), a collaboration to build Canada's national supercomputing capability. SFU and Queen's have jointly applied to the AI Sovereign Compute Infrastructure Program, with results expected in late 2026. Combined with SFU's strengths in quantum research and innovation and experience operating Canada's largest public supercomputing system, this partnership with the Université de Sherbrooke brings together complementary expertise from coast to coast, creating a uniquely Canadian ecosystem that connects AI supercomputing with emerging quantum technologies.

Today, Queen's is the only university in Canada home to researchers who have helped design and deploy some of the world's most powerful supercomputers, including systems currently ranked among the global top-10 in the United States, Europe and Asia. Queen's also runs the Centre for Advanced Computing, a research data centre and analytics hub, as well as CAESAR Lab, the country's largest group of experts on the design and build of exascale systems in Canada and leaders in research advancing energy-efficient supercomputing.

Quotes

"Building Canada's future computing capabilities requires collaboration across institutions and disciplines. We are pleased to work with the Université de Sherbrooke, a global leader in quantum research and technology, to advance and future-proof a sovereign Canadian computing ecosystem. This collaboration builds on the momentum of our existing partnership with Simon Fraser University to strengthen Canada's AI supercomputing infrastructure. By bringing together leadership in supercomputing and quantum technologies, we are helping create a national ecosystem that will accelerate discovery, strengthen Canada's digital sovereignty, and support innovation for researchers, industry and the public sector."

– Nancy Ross, Vice-Principal, Research, Queen's University

"This collaboration further strengthens the Université de Sherbrooke's international standing as a hub of excellence in quantum technologies and digital innovation. UdeS will leverage its expertise in energy management, heat recovery, and the resilience of digital infrastructure to support the development of more sustainable and efficient data centres, contributing to Canada's digital sovereignty."

– Professor Vincent Aimez, Vice-President, Partnerships and Valorization, and Sustainable Development, Université de Sherbrooke





About Queen's University – Founded in 1841, Queen's University, Canada, is an internationally ranked research-intensive university with more than 31,000 students and 5,000 faculty and staff. Queen's is known for research in areas such as cancer detection and treatment, geoengineering, materials science, AI and supercomputing, and is home to the 2015 Nobel Prize in Physics. Queen's welcomes researchers and students from around the world and is one of Canada's leading universities. To learn more, please visit queensu.ca.

About Université de Sherbrooke (UdeS) is a highly regarded research-intensive university known for the impact of its work, the strength of its partnerships, and its deep connections with industry and communities. It stands out for the sustained growth of its research enterprise, its leadership in technology transfer and open innovation, and a strong entrepreneurial culture that drives real-world results. A national leader in quantum science and microelectronics, UdeS also ranks #1 worldwide in the STARS sustainability program, underscoring its commitment to embedding sustainability across all dimensions of teaching, research, and operations. Learn more at USherbrooke.ca

SOURCE Université de Sherbrooke

Media inquiries: Queen's University, Andrew Carroll, [email protected] ; Université de Sherbrooke, Geneviève Lussier, [email protected]