UdeS research to benefit from high-level expertise - Valérie Laflamme named Vice-Rector of Research and International Relations at the Université de Sherbrooke

SHERBROOKE, QC, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The Université de Sherbrooke has announced that Valérie Laflamme has been appointed Vice-Rector, Research and Vice-Rector, International Relations. Upon a recommendation by Rector Jean-Pierre Perreault that was ratified by the Board of Trustees on June 15, this appointment marks an important new chapter in the development and influence of the University's research activities.

A leading figure in the research community, Valérie Laflamme will join the Université de Sherbrooke’s executive team as Vice-Rector, Research and Vice-Rector, International Relations starting August 15, 2026. Photo: provided by the SSHRC Université de Sherbrooke Logo

Valérie Laflamme's term of office will begin on August 15, 2026 and end on May 31, 2030. She will take over from Anne Lessard, who devotedly served in these roles since the start of the current administration and will return to the Faculty of Education.

Jean-Pierre Perreault, rector of UdeS, enthusiastically welcomes Valérie Laflamme to the senior leadership team: "The arrival of Valérie Laflamme is an exceptional opportunity for the Université de Sherbrooke. Her knowledge of key funding mechanisms, her belief in interdisciplinary research, and her ability to build impressive collaborations are major assets that will accelerate our development. As our community is known for its commitment, collaborative culture, and capacity for innovation, her leadership will help to further showcase these strengths both here and abroad and cement our position as one of the world's leading research universities."

Nationally recognized expertise

Acknowledged as an influential leader in Canada's research community, Valérie Laflamme has over fifteen years of experience in strategic positions within the federal government, notably as a senior manager with the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada, where she helped define and implement major national programs.

In her roles, she oversaw initiatives worth several billion dollars and actively shaped key research programs at the national level. She also steered the design and deployment of expansive programs while managing large teams and complex financial portfolios.

Her expertise in program development, research funding, and partnership mobilization has made her a key actor in scientific development with a recognized ability to advance ambitious and inclusive initiatives that benefit the entire research community.

A career filled with substantial international and university collaborations

Another standout feature of Valérie Laflamme's career is solid experience in university and international settings. A public policy researcher, she has taught such subjects as Sociology and Demography, particularly in France, and helped launch large-scale scientific collaborations.

This dual-pronged academic and strategic experience allows her to address the full complexity of research challenges by balancing an institutional perspective with a deep understanding of realities on the ground.

A strategic role for the future of UdeS research

As Vice-Rector for Research and Vice-Rector for International Relations, Valérie Laflamme will have the mission of supporting and strengthening UdeS research activities across all disciplines. She will help increase their impact on major societal issues and enhance the benefits they bring.

She will also play a key role in developing international partnerships and positioning the Université de Sherbrooke as a partner of choice for the scientific community, particularly among Francophone institutions.

"I am honoured to join the Université de Sherbrooke, an institution renowned for its vitality and the quality of its research. I look forward to working with the community to build on our ability to tackle society's most pressing challenges and to develop strong partnerships both here and around the world," said Valérie Laflamme.

Keeping up the University's development momentum

This appointment is part of the Université de Sherbrooke's desire to bolster its position as a leading research institution. As with other strategic appointments in the Rector's office, this appointment attests to the importance that UdeS places on developing research, attracting top talent, and nurturing productive national and international collaborations.

With her background, expertise, and vision, Valérie Laflamme will support the ambitions of UdeS and guide the direction of its research activities in a context of constant transformation.

Note: Valérie Laflamme will officially begin her duties on August 15, 2026 and will be available for interviews as of the following week.

SOURCE Université de Sherbrooke

Information: Geneviève Lussier, Public Relations and Media Relations, Communications Department | Université de Sherbrooke, [email protected] | 819-821-8000, ext. 65472