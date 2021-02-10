"It was important to Rosaire Archambault and me to keep the music catalogue in Québec hands," says Michel Bélanger, Audiogram's founding president. "I am confident that the artists will continue to enjoy outstanding support and the freedom to give full expression to their talent. Seeing our company acquired by a Québec-based owner that cares about Audiogram and will give it the respect and sensitivity it needs, with Philippe Archambault staying at the helm, is all I hoped for."

Our commitment to Québec music and culture

"It is an honour for Quebecor to welcome Audiogram, a flagship of Québec music, to the fold," says Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "We have been committed to Québec culture for decades and we are delighted to be able to continue supporting talented local artists with this acquisition. Music is a source of pride and richness for Québec and we will continue to do everything we can to promote it and bring it to the widest possible audience. I want to pay tribute to Michel Bélanger and Rosaire Archambault, who have played such a pivotal role and will remain valued contributors to Audiogram."

Preserving creative freedom

"We will preserve the artistic personality and creative freedom that have been Audiogram's hallmarks since its inception," says Martin Tremblay, Chief Operating Officer of Quebecor Sports and Entertainment. "We are determined to support our creators and will continue producing diverse musical content and introducing new artists."

The acquisition attests to Quebecor Sports and Entertainment's confidence in the future of Québec's music industry. "At a time when the music industry has undergone a major shift to digital, we want to continue investing in music production in order to keep Québec music alive and well," adds Martin Tremblay.

Philippe Archambault, who has led the company since 2015, will stay on as Audiogram's General Manager and becomes Vice President Music of Quebecor's Sports and Entertainment Group.

Quebecor Sports and Entertainment already owns Musicor and STE-4, headed by Anne Vivien, Executive Vice President, Music Development of Quebecor, and MP3 Records, headed by Mario Pelchat. It is well positioned to showcase the next generation of talented artists.

Founded in the early 1980s by Michel Bélanger, Audiogram is the largest independent French-language record label in North America. With over 10 million albums sold worldwide, a publishing subsidiary, a show production division and a neighbouring rights collection service, Audiogram is a key player in the country's cultural fabric, having developed the careers of dozens of Canadian singer-songwriters, including many leading Francophone artists.

Quebecor Sports and Entertainment Group produces, distributes and promotes cultural and sporting events, presenting Québec and international talent in its market. Its properties – the Videotron Centre, Gestev, Baie de Beauport, the Remparts de Québec and Armada hockey teams, and Musicor Spectacles – present high-quality events enhanced by the convergence opportunities offered by the Group's scope.

