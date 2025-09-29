A project for future generations

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Fondation Sablon is delighted to announce a $2 million donation from Quebecor to support the comprehensive refurbishment of the Centre aquatique Québecor at the Centre Sablon. This exceptionally generous gift will provide thousands of users with a more accessible, safe and inclusive place to learn and play.

Pierre Karl Péladeau, president and CEO of Quebecor Marie-Eve Pichette, Executive Director of sablon and Fondation sablon Jean-François Parent, Chair of the Board of Fondation sablon and Vice President and Treasurer of Quebecor Sylvie Cordeau, Vice President, Philanthropy and Sponsorships of Quebecor (CNW Group/Québecor Média Inc.)

The Centre aquatique Québecor is a true community institution that has welcomed over a million users since it opened in 1951. Several generations of young people, seniors and families have passed through its doors. The necessary modernization will entail replacing the pool's basin, upgrading the filtration and ventilation systems, and adding family and universally accessible changing rooms. The total cost will be nearly $7 million.

"The partnership between Quebecor and Sablon originated in the friendship between Pierre Péladeau and Father Marcel de la Sablonnière in the 1960s," explains Hubert Sibre, Chair of the Board of the Centre Sablon. "Since then, Quebecor has maintained its significant support for health, youth and inclusion, year after year. Their long-term commitment to the community and community facilities has been invaluable."

"We all know that swimming is more than just a leisure activity: it's an essential life skill, one that can prevent drowning, which is a particular risk for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds," says Marie-Eve Pichette, Executive Director of the Centre Sablon and the Fondation Sablon. "At a time when governments are struggling to fund sports facilities, the support of donors such as Quebecor is more important than ever."

"We are proud to make a $2 million donation to the Fondation Sablon, a valued partner with which we have a 60-year relationship," says Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "This gift is very important to us. It continues the commitment of our founder, my father Pierre Péladeau, who always considered contributing to society and giving back to the community a priority. We hope the new Centre aquatique Québecor will continue to be a gathering place for young people and families in the neighbourhood."

A public and corporate fundraising campaign will be launched this autumn to raise the rest of the money needed to complete the project. Work is scheduled to start in early 2026 with completion in 2027.

About the Centre Sablon

The Centre Sablon, located in the heart of the Plateau-Mont-Royal, has been encouraging young people to develop a passion for sport since 1951 by providing facilities and programs for all ages.

The Fondation Sablon financially supports the Centre and enables it to pursue its mission by providing financial assistance to thousands of children.

The Centre and the Fondation are committed to offering as many young people as possible the opportunity to develop and to achieve their potential through sport and outdoor activities.

