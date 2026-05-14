MONTRÉAL, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - In accordance with the TSX Company Manual, Quebecor Inc. (TSX: QBR.A) (TSX: QBR.B) is issuing this news release to disclose the voting results for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today.

All of the proposed nominees were duly elected as directors of the Corporation by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote were as follows:

CLASS "A" DIRECTORS * VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD % André P. Brosseau 72,855,553 99,98 7,579 0,02 Michèle Colpron 72,856,115 99,99 7,017 0,01 Lise Croteau 72,856,715 99,99 6,417 0,01 Sylvie Lalande 72,856,715 99,99 6,417 0,01 Jean B. Péladeau 72,855,502 99,98 7,630 0,02

CLASS "B" DIRECTORS ** VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD % Frantz Saintellemy 107,945,410 98,10 2,090,044 1,90 Marc Tremblay 109,462,161 99,48 573,293 0,52

* Elected by the Class "A" shareholders

** Elected by the Class "B" shareholders

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) employs more than 11,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

Visit our website: www.quebecor.com

SOURCE Québecor

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