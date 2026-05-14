MONTREAL, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Quebecor Inc. received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to amend its normal course issuer bid (« NCIB ») in order to increase the maximum number of Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (with voting rights) (the « Class B Shares ») that may be repurchased, being 5,000,000 Class B Shares, representing 3.2% of the Class B Shares issued and outstanding as of August 1st, 2025 (the reference date for the NCIB), to 7,000,000 Class B Shares, representing approximately 4.5% of the Class B Shares issued and outstanding on the reference date. No other terms of the NCIB have been amended.

Purchases under the NCIB began on August 15, 2025, will end no later than August 14, 2026, and are made through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange in accordance with its requirements, or other alternative trading systems. Under its current NCIB, as of May 11, 2026, the Corporation has repurchased 4,624,900 Class B Shares, at a weighted-average price of $50.46.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) employs more than 11,000 people in Canada.

Since its founding in 1950, Quebecor has been strongly committed to the community, in line with the values of its founder, Pierre Pladeau. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

SOURCE Québecor