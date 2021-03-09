Québec will table Budget 2021-2022 on March 25

QUÉBEC CITY, March 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Minister of Finance Eric Girard today announced that the Québec government will table Budget 2021-2022 on March 25, 2021. On the same day, Minister Responsible for Government Administration and Chair of the Conseil du trésor Sonia Lebel will table the 2021-2022 Expenditure Budget and the 2021-2031 Québec Infrastructure Plan.

Given the ongoing pandemic, the traditional closed-door information session will be reserved for the media, in compliance with the health recommendations in force. The formula adopted will be communicated subsequently to the media.

Moreover, the list of the organizations that participated in the pre-budgetary consultations and the briefs submitted are available at: https://consultations.finances.gouv.qc.ca/Consultprebudg/2021-2022/.

"The forthcoming Budget will enable us to pursue our efforts in recent months to manage the health crisis, offer individuals and businesses support, and revive the economy. We will also give Quebecers the facts on the state of public finances and our economy in the context of the pandemic."

Eric Girard, Minister of Finance of Québec

