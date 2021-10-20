MONTRÉAL, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The past year and a half has had a major impact on Quebecers' routines: on work or school, on how they get informed or entertained, and even on the way they consume and… recycle! According to the latest CROP survey conducted in June 2021 for the Electronic Products Recycling Association of Québec (EPRA-Québec), 65% of Quebecers still have at home at least one electronic product that they no longer use because it is broken, obsolete, or outdated. As Québec Waste Reduction Week runs from October 23 to 31, 2021, EPRA-Québec invites the population to resume good habits or develop new ones by embracing responsible recycling of old electronics.

Martin Carli's call to the population

"Public health guidelines have limited, and rightly so, the population's movements until it was possible and safe to bring old electronics to a drop-off point, which is completely understandable. However, since the situation is now more stable, it's high time we resume our good habits," says scientist and EPRA-Québec spokesperson, Martin Carli. Recyclable devices include TVs, laptop and desktop computers and their accessories, printers, tablets, cellphones, DVD/Blu-Ray players, digital cameras and video game consoles. In total, there are more than 150 types of products that are accepted by the Recycle My ElectronicsTM program.

Avoid putting old electronics in the recycling bin or at the curbside

It is important to properly dispose of old electronics, as have done 42% of Quebec households in the last year, by bringing them to the ecocentre or to an electronics retailer, or by dropping them off in an Electrobac, or by giving them to a community organization such as Renaissance.

However, the same survey also indicates that there are still individuals (8%) who have unfortunately put their old electronics in the recycling bin or at the curbside. "By bringing our old electronics to an authorized drop-off point, we contribute to the recovery of resources, such as glass, plastic, gold, silver, copper, and palladium, many of which can be reused continuously. It is also the responsible thing to do as it limits dangers to the environment and data security as well as reduces fire hazards in sorting centres that are often linked to batteries contained in electronic devices. These products should therefore never end up in the garbage, the recycling bin, or at the curbside! By bringing old electronics to an authorized drop-off point, we can enjoy peace of mind, knowing that they will be diverted from landfills or illegally export, and will be recycled in an environmentally respectful way," adds Martin Carli.

1,000 authorized drop-off points, accessible and free of charge

EPRA-Québec takes charge of all electronics brought to its authorized drop-off points, which include municipal ecocentres, many retailers, community organizations as well as diverse companies. With close to 1,000 authorized drop-off points accessible throughout the province free of charge, there is no shortage of options. The devices are then sent to certified and approved companies that are compliant with Canadian standards, who ensure that they are handled in an environmentally-friendly way while minimizing risks to health and safety. Once these end-of-life products are dismantled, component materials such as metals, plastics, and glass are sorted, recovered, conditioned, and reused to make new products of all types, therefore preserving non-renewable natural resources. Since the beginning of the program in 2012, more than 150,000 metric tonnes of old electronics have been diverted from landfills.

To find an authorized drop-off point in Québec, to see the complete list of accepted products, or to get more information on electronics recycling, visit www.recycleMYelectronics.ca/qc.

About EPRA-Québec

As a recognized industry-led not-for-profit organization, EPRA-Québec provides an approved environmental compliance program for manufacturers, distributors and retailers of electronics marketed in Québec. It is responsible for implementing and operating, on behalf of its stewards, a responsible program for the recovery and reclamation of electronic products. Its Recycle My ElectronicsTM program includes close to 1,000 authorized drop-off points accessible free of charge across the province. Since the beginning of the program in 2012, more than 150,000 metric tonnes of old electronics have been diverted from landfills.

