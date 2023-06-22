MONTREAL, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Quebec has completed the revision of the province's federal electoral map.

Its report was tabled in the House of Commons on June 21, 2023. It had previously been submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer for transmission to the Speaker of the House of Commons.

The completion of this report, with the amendments made following objections from a number of members of Parliament (18), marks the end of the Commission's work under the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act (R.S.C. 1985, c. E-3).

Established on November 1, 2021, the Commission was made up of Mr. André Blais and Mr. Louis Massicotte, two retired professors of Political Science, and Mr. Jacques Chamberland, retired judge of the Quebec Court of Appeal.

In the conclusion of their report, the members of the Commission express their pride in having participated in this decennial revision of the federal electoral map, an exercise that is essential to maintaining a healthy and strong democracy. They are also proud to have included on the electoral map, for the first time in the country, a clear reference to each of the 11 Aboriginal nations recognized in Quebec: 10 First Nations and the Inuit Nation.

The members of the Commission extend their warmest thanks to all those who took an active part in this democratic process. Their willingness to share their precious knowledge of the territory and its people with the Commission informed the members' thought process. For this, the members of the Commission would like to express their gratitude.

Based on the Commission's decisions on electoral boundaries and the names assigned to them, the Chief Electoral Officer will prepare a representation order that should become official in September 2023. The new electoral map will be used at the first general election called at least seven months after this date.

To learn more about the redistribution process or to review the Commission's report, visit redistribution2022.ca .

